I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC dominate NEROCA to remain unbeaten at home

RoundGlass Punjab FC beat NEROCA FC 3 - 1 to maintain their unbeaten run at home in the Round 10 fixture of the I-League 2022-23 season played at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium in Panchkula on Sunday.

Luka Majcen, Brandon Vanlalremdika and Krishnananda Singh scored for the winners while Yumnam Gopi Singh scored the consolation goal for NEROCA FC. RGPFC coach Staikos Vergetis made one change to the starting line up with Spaniard Juan Mera coming into the starting line-up instead of Bosnian Adnan Secerovic. RGPFC took the lead in the 12th minute as Pranjal Bhumij played an inviting ball into the box which found a free Luka Majcen, who jumped high to deposit a thumping header past NEROCA keeper to give the home side the lead.

Juan Mera dispossessed the ball from the NEROCA wing back and found Luka Majcen just outside the box. Luka played a perfect ball to the on rushing Brandon Vanlalremdika who poked the ball past Shubham Dhas to double the lead in the 15th minute. RGPFC continued to attack the NEROCA box but could not increase their lead. NEROCA halved the deficit against the run of play in the 44th minute as Yumnam Gopi Singh struck a first time shot which left keeper Kiran Kumar Limbu helpless.

NEROCA started the second half with more intent to score the equaliser but could not create any meaningful attacks. RGPFC put the game beyond NEROCA in the 77th minute through a goal from Krishnananda Singh. RGPFC have 17 points from nine matches while NEROCA FC have 7 points from ten matches. RGPFC will face Mumbai Kenkre FC on January 14 at Tau Devi Lal Stadium, Panchkula, in their next match.