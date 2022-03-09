I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC registers comfortable 4-0 win against Kenkre

RoundGlass Punjab FC picked up its second win of the I-League 2021-22 season, with an excellent 4-0 victory against Kenkre FC on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. Striker Kurtis Guthrie scored twice in the first half, with skipper Gurtej Singh and forward Robin Singh registering a goal apiece.

The first half kicked off with RoundGlass Punjab FC pushing for the go-ahead goal right from the start. Nine minutes into the game, Travis Major got his head to a free-kick from Joseba Beitia, but his effort was saved by the opposing keeper. Three minutes later, it was Guthrie who headed a cross on target, only to be spectacularly denied by the Kenkre custodian.

RoundGlass Punjab FC continued to pile on the pressure and it bore fruit in the 15th minute, as captain Gurtej opened the scoring, putting the ball into the net with a header from a Kean Lewis corner-kick.

In the 20th minute, Guthrie doubled RoundGlass Punjab FC’s lead. A sweeping move in the build-up resulted in Major charging into the box from the left flank and finding Guthrie with a low cross. The second half continued with RoundGlass Punjab FC on the front foot, dominating possession and causing problems for the rival defence. Substitute Aphaoba Singh’s curling effort was tipped over the bar by Kenkre keeper Tenzin Samdup in the 63rd minute and Lewis was denied again from close range six minutes later.

Robin added a fourth goal in the 73rd minute for RoundGlass Punjab FC, with a fine headed effort from another Lewis corner.