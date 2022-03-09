Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC registers comfortable 4-0 win against Kenkre
chandigarh news

I-League: RoundGlass Punjab FC registers comfortable 4-0 win against Kenkre

RoundGlass Punjab FC picked up its second win of the I-League 2021-22 season, with an excellent 4-0 victory against Kenkre FC on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal
Striker Kurtis Guthrie scored twice in the first half, with skipper Gurtej Singh and forward Robin Singh registering a goal apiece during the I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and Kenkre. (Representative image)
Striker Kurtis Guthrie scored twice in the first half, with skipper Gurtej Singh and forward Robin Singh registering a goal apiece during the I-League match between RoundGlass Punjab FC and Kenkre. (Representative image)
Published on Mar 09, 2022 01:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

RoundGlass Punjab FC picked up its second win of the I-League 2021-22 season, with an excellent 4-0 victory against Kenkre FC on Tuesday at the Kalyani Stadium in West Bengal. Striker Kurtis Guthrie scored twice in the first half, with skipper Gurtej Singh and forward Robin Singh registering a goal apiece.

The first half kicked off with RoundGlass Punjab FC pushing for the go-ahead goal right from the start. Nine minutes into the game, Travis Major got his head to a free-kick from Joseba Beitia, but his effort was saved by the opposing keeper. Three minutes later, it was Guthrie who headed a cross on target, only to be spectacularly denied by the Kenkre custodian.

RoundGlass Punjab FC continued to pile on the pressure and it bore fruit in the 15th minute, as captain Gurtej opened the scoring, putting the ball into the net with a header from a Kean Lewis corner-kick.

In the 20th minute, Guthrie doubled RoundGlass Punjab FC’s lead. A sweeping move in the build-up resulted in Major charging into the box from the left flank and finding Guthrie with a low cross. The second half continued with RoundGlass Punjab FC on the front foot, dominating possession and causing problems for the rival defence. Substitute Aphaoba Singh’s curling effort was tipped over the bar by Kenkre keeper Tenzin Samdup in the 63rd minute and Lewis was denied again from close range six minutes later.

Robin added a fourth goal in the 73rd minute for RoundGlass Punjab FC, with a fine headed effort from another Lewis corner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out