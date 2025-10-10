Illegal garbage dump, stray cattle behind Jawanda’s fatal crash

An illegal garbage dump on the Pinjore-Baddi road was a contributing factor in Punjabi singer Rajvir Jawanda’s fatal bike crash, locals revealed. Jawanda had suffered severe head and spinal injuries after he lost control over his motorcycle while trying to avoid two fighting bulls on this stretch on September 27. Jawanda had suffered severe head and spinal injuries after he lost control over his motorcycle while trying to avoid two fighting bulls on this stretch on September 27 (HT Photo)

A spot visit by HT, a day after the singer died at Fortis Hospital, Mohali, revealed that the stretch is crowded with stray cattle which loiter around the garbage dump in search of food and pose a risk to motorists.

Madan Lal, an eyewitness in the singer’s accident case, said, “Jawanda was in speed and when he encountered the strays, he could not control his motorcycle, which eventually led to the crash.”

A worker at a liquor shop, close to the accident spot, said that a local dhaba owner had also met with a mishap here two days ago due to poor road quality. The stretch has multiple potholes and the damaged surface causes dust to rise when heavy vehicles pass, adding to the trouble.

Traffic lights at the Pinjore-Kalka road junction, which connects the Pinjore-Baddi stretch, are also not operational. When this correspondent visited the spot, no traffic cop was seen on ground even as the traffic was in disarray, with motorists driving rashly and trying to cross the junction with little care for others on the road.

When contacted, Jarnail Singh, estate officer, Kalka municipal council, said that they have issued a tender to catch stray cattle and are now contacting gaushalas to take the bulls too. But he insisted that the roads fall under the public works department (PWD).

Conversely, local councillor Pawan Kumar criticised the neglect, adding that local gaushalas typically only accept milch cows, not bulls, and that road repairs have not been carried out for the last one year.

Confusion over accident jurisdiction resolved

The accident was widely reported as having taken place in Baddi, Solan district, Himachal. However, the bullfight occurred only about 700 metres from the Pinjore police station on the Pinjore-Baddi road. Pinjore police station SHO inspector Bachu Singh had initially told the media that the accident was outside their jurisdiction but an SI-rank officer Arjun confirmed they are probing the matter. ​When questioned why the SHO was misleading the media, Kalka ACP Ashish Kumar said, “The SHO may not have been aware of the location initially.”

SI Arjun, meanwhile, said police have recorded statements from the friends accompanying the deceased and his sister, Kamaljeet Kaur, on October 8. “They have not raised any doubt of any kind of foul play,” he said.

Singer’s injuries were severe, says doctor

Dr Vimal Shory, a surgeon from JN Shory Multispeciality Hospital, Pinjore, said that when Jawanda was brought to their hospital by villagers and friends, he was in “great shock,” unconscious, and unresponsive. Despite administering CPR and trying to raise his blood pressure, the damage from spinal injuries and brain damage was too severe. Dr Shory suggested he be taken to civil hospital in Sector 6 after he remained in their hospital for approximately 15-20 minutes, adding that they frequently treat road accident cases from the nearby area.