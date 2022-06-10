‘Illegal occupation of panchayat land’: Mohali officials beat hasty retreat in face of villagers’ protest
Officials of the Mohali administration, who had gone to vacate panchayat land in Chhoti Badi Nangal village in Majri Block, had to beat a hasty retreat after villagers staged a protest and did not allow them to enter on Thursday.
Despite the presence of heavy police force, they could carry forth the drive. The additional deputy commissioner in its order issued on May 20 had said that panchayat land in the said village, which is in possession of some villagers, should be returned to the Panchayat.
Bhigandi sarpanch Pal Singh said, “We had thought that the AAP government will bring some change, but now they are taking landowners’ land. It seems we are still in living in the British era. We will intensify our protest.”
In total, 234 acres of illegally occupied land has been freed in the district. Earlier this month, 96 acres of land was re-acquired by the government in Kharar, and 67 acres 2 Kanal 36 marla land was freed and handed over to the Majri panchayat block in Kharar. In April, 29 acres of panchayat land worth crores at Abhipur village under Block Majri, near New Chandigarh in Mohali, was freed.
