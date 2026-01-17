Illegal property of drug smuggler razed in Mohali

As part of the ongoing statewide anti-drug campaign, ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh,’ an encroached property in the possession of a drug smuggler was demolished on Friday at Gorakhnath Colony, Barhmajra, by the Mohali Police and the village panchayat. Sharing further details, SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans informed that the accused is named in five FIRs, three of which were registered under the NDPS Act at the Phase 1 (Mohali) and Balongi Police Stations. (HT Photo for representation)

The demolished property belonged to Sanjay Shah, son of Poshan Shah and a resident of Gorakhnath Colony, Barhmajra. Shah is allegedly involved in multiple criminal cases related to drug trafficking, and the illegal construction had encroached upon Panchayat land.

The demolition drive was conducted under the supervision of SP Deepika Singh and DSP (Kharar) Karan Singh Sandhu, in the presence of BDPO Satwant Singh Randhawa. The operation followed due legal procedure and included adequate police deployment to ensure its smooth execution.

Sharing further details, SSP Harmandeep Singh Hans informed that the accused is named in five FIRs, three of which were registered under the NDPS Act at the Phase 1 (Mohali) and Balongi Police Stations. The SSP said that such actions are aimed at dismantling the illegal infrastructure built through the proceeds of drug-related crimes.

“Under the ‘Yudh Nasheyan Virudh’ campaign, sustained and coordinated police action is being undertaken to break the financial backbone of drug smugglers. Illegal properties raised through drug money will not be allowed to exist,” said the SSP.