Illegal sand mining: 13 booked for trying to mow down officials in Ludhiana
Officials said he received information about the illegal sand mining operations in Tandimand, following which he, along with his team and police personnel, reached the spot
In an alarming incident, a person accused of carrying out illegal sand mining operations attempted to run over employees of the mining department who had arrived at the spot to shut down the operations in Tandimand village of Machhiwara.
The accused, Sunil Singh of Gaunsgarh of Machhiwara village, Pindi, Gurpreet Singh, Kulwinder Singh and Amrik Singh – residents of Tandimand village itself, late on Saturday night allegedly assaulted the officials before trying to mow them down with a tractor trolley.
The Machhiwara police lodged a case against the accused. Nine other aides of the accused named in the complaint are yet to be identified.
The FIR has been lodged following the statement of district mining officer Munish Batra who said he received information about the illegal mining operations in Tandimand, following which he, along with his team and police personnel, reached the spot.
He alleged that upon objecting opened an attack on them. The accused also tried to run them over with a tractor trolley. The accused later fled from the spot, leaving the tractor-trolley and a bike behind.
Assistant sub-inspector Pargat Singh, investigating officer, said an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 379 (theft) 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Cide and section 21 of Mining Act had been registered against the accused.
A hunt is on for the accused’s arrest.
-
5 Noida youths died due to drowning in Yamuna river during idol immersion
As many as five youths died due to drowning in the Yamuna river under a DND flyover during the immersion of the Lord Krishna idol on Sunday, the police said. According to Delhi police, the deceased have been identified as Ankit (20), Lucky (16) Lalit (17) Beeru (19) and Ritu Raj alias Sanu (20). The bodies of all five boys have been recovered from the river and sent to Safdarjung Hospital for post-mortem.
-
Covid cases continue to drop for 4th consecutive week in Chandigarh
After a sudden spurt in coronavirus cases in July, coronavirus cases in the tricity area continued to fall for the fourth consecutive week ended August 28. After reporting 2,286 cases in the week ended July 31, the tricity's weekly infection tally started waning, with only 1,933 cases logged between August 1 and 7. This week, Chandigarh reported 305 cases, a dip from 437 cases the previous week.
-
Man kidnaps, rapes Class 7 student in Mohali, held
A man was arrested for abducting and raping a Class 7 student on Sunday. The accused, Abhishek Kumar, is a resident of Kambala village. In her complaint, the mother of the victim said her 14-year-old daughter left for school on August 24, but did not return in the evening. When she contacted the school, she learnt that her daughter had not shown up for classes that day. A medical examination of the victim confirmed rape.
-
FOSWAC meet | Pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors mooted
A pilot project to install gates at strategic entry points of sectors to fortify residential areas across the city was mooted during the executive meeting of the Federation of Sectors Welfare Association Chandigarh on Sunday. Residents flag potential issues However, there were some dissenting voices as well who said that such gates had already been installed in Sector 38 West, but some streets arbitrarily close the gates as per their own convenience, citing security threat.
-
Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram: Since June, 6,000 have availed free treatment at PGI
A jaundiced newborn boy, who has been admitted to the advanced paediatric centre at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research for over a month, has to undergo a slew of tests on a daily basis, which would rake up an exorbitant bill, except My three-month-old boy Harman is being treated free of cost under the central government's Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakaram (JSSK) scheme.
