Illegal structures razed in Daria, Mauli Jagran

The enforcement team of UT estate office on Friday demolished two illegal godowns and one dhaba in Daria and Mauli Jagran villages.

The drive was conducted under the supervision of SDM (East) Nitish Singla. The building material being used for carrying out the illegal construction at these three sites has also been confiscated, officials said. This exercise was initiated on the directions of Chandigarh deputy commissioner Vinay Pratap Singh, who had asked all SDMs to keep a check on unauthorised constructions in their areas and periphery through enforcement teams.