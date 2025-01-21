Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jan 21, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Illicit wealth accumulation: Haryana agro industry manager Anoop Kumar Gachli, wife booked for corruption

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 21, 2025 09:14 AM IST

The probe was started in response to a complaint filed by his wife, Lovely Gachli, a resident of Mohali. The complaint, directed to the Haryana chief secretary, accused Gachli of amassing illegal wealth through corrupt practices.

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau has filed a case against Anoop Kumar Gachli, the district manager of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited, following an investigation into allegations of illicit wealth accumulation and misuse of office.

Anoop Kumar Gachliand his wife are in violation of Section 13(1)(E) R/W 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for accumulating assets disproportionate to their income (Getty Images)
Anoop Kumar Gachliand his wife are in violation of Section 13(1)(E) R/W 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for accumulating assets disproportionate to their income (Getty Images)

The probe was started in response to a complaint filed by his wife, Lovely Gachli, a resident of Mohali. The complaint, directed to the Haryana chief secretary, accused Gachli of amassing illegal wealth through corrupt practices.

The inquiry, based on correspondence from the Haryana government’s vigilance department and the directorate general of anti-corruption bureau, examined the financial activities of the accused. It was found that the couple purchased properties in Mohali, Chandigarh, and other locations, with questionable sources of income, and Gachli had not obtained departmental approval for purchasing the properties, thus violating government norms.

It was further found that they took loans from financial institutions to acquire properties, and their lavish spending was inconsistent with their declared income. As per the investigation, between April 1998 and August 2000, the couple’s total income was 2.39 lakh, while their expenses totalled 6.83 lakh, showing an excess expenditure of 4.43 lakh.

From September 2000 to May 2006, they earned 8.94 lakh but spent 11.5 lakh, leading to an excess expenditure of 2.55 lakh. The couple also owned three cars purchased between 2010 and 2015, valued at a total of 22.62 lakh.

The final report suggests that both Gachli and his wife are in violation of Section 13(1)(E) R/W 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for accumulating assets disproportionate to their income.

After an extensive probe, the anti-corruption bureau recommended filing charges against the accused. In accordance with the directions received from the chief secretary, formal charges have now been lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against both Gachli and his wife. His wife was employed with the semiconductor laboratory under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Sector 72, Mohali.

Recommended Topics
Share this article
See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On