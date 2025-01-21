Illicit wealth accumulation: Haryana agro industry manager Anoop Kumar Gachli, wife booked for corruption

The Haryana anti-corruption bureau has filed a case against Anoop Kumar Gachli, the district manager of Haryana Agro Industries Corporation Limited, following an investigation into allegations of illicit wealth accumulation and misuse of office. Anoop Kumar Gachliand his wife are in violation of Section 13(1)(E) R/W 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for accumulating assets disproportionate to their income (Getty Images)

The probe was started in response to a complaint filed by his wife, Lovely Gachli, a resident of Mohali. The complaint, directed to the Haryana chief secretary, accused Gachli of amassing illegal wealth through corrupt practices.

The inquiry, based on correspondence from the Haryana government’s vigilance department and the directorate general of anti-corruption bureau, examined the financial activities of the accused. It was found that the couple purchased properties in Mohali, Chandigarh, and other locations, with questionable sources of income, and Gachli had not obtained departmental approval for purchasing the properties, thus violating government norms.

It was further found that they took loans from financial institutions to acquire properties, and their lavish spending was inconsistent with their declared income. As per the investigation, between April 1998 and August 2000, the couple’s total income was ₹2.39 lakh, while their expenses totalled ₹6.83 lakh, showing an excess expenditure of ₹4.43 lakh.

From September 2000 to May 2006, they earned ₹8.94 lakh but spent ₹11.5 lakh, leading to an excess expenditure of ₹2.55 lakh. The couple also owned three cars purchased between 2010 and 2015, valued at a total of ₹22.62 lakh.

The final report suggests that both Gachli and his wife are in violation of Section 13(1)(E) R/W 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, for accumulating assets disproportionate to their income.

After an extensive probe, the anti-corruption bureau recommended filing charges against the accused. In accordance with the directions received from the chief secretary, formal charges have now been lodged under Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, against both Gachli and his wife. His wife was employed with the semiconductor laboratory under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Sector 72, Mohali.