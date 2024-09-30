I’m 83 but won’t die till Narendra Modi’s ouster: Mallikarjun Kharge after feeling unwell during J&K rally

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, who was campaigning for the party in Kathua’s Jasrota, on Sunday, felt drowsy during an address, prompting party leaders at the podium to rush to his assistance. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge addresses a public meeting amid ongoing in J&K’s Jasrota. (PTI)

The octogenarian leader, however, continued with his speech, saying “We will fight to restore statehood...I am 83 years old, I am not going to die soon. I will stay alive until PM Narendra Modi is removed (ousted) from power.”

Hitting out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Centre, he said, “These people never wanted to conduct the elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Had they intended, they would have done it within a couple of years. They started preparing for elections only after the order of the Supreme Court. They [BJP] wanted to run a remote-controlled government via the lieutenant governor.”

The Congress president alleged that PM Modi did nothing for the youth of the country after assuming power in 2014. “Can you trust a man who cannot bring back your prosperity in 10 years? If you come across a BJP leader, ask him if the BJP has brought prosperity or not,” he said.

Referring to spiralling unemployment, he said the numbers had hit a 45-year high. He also criticised the language used by the PM for the Congress. “How many lies has the PM peddled? He hurled invectives on Congress. What sort of language he used. This clearly shows that they (BJP) are a worried lot because they are foreseeing their defeat,” the leader said.

Party spokesperson and local unit senior vice-president Ravinder Sharma informed that Kharge was healthy and insisted on visiting Ramnagar for another rally.