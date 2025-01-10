Menu Explore
IMA Punjab unit gets new president

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jan 10, 2025 10:42 PM IST

Dr Rabinder S Sethi from Amritsar was elected the president for 2026; Dr Chander Mohini from Patiala and Dr Parminder S Jassal from Ludhiana were elected vice presidents for 2025

The Indian Medical Association Punjab elected members to its body in an election at the IMA House here on Friday. Dr Rabinder S Sethi from Amritsar was elected the president for 2026.

The IMA elects the president a year in advance, while the body is elected later in the year. (Getty image)
The IMA elects the president a year in advance, while the body is elected later in the year. (Getty image)

Meanwhile, the body for the current year was also elected. The IMA elects the president a year in advance, while the body is elected later in the year.

Dr Chander Mohini from Patiala and Dr Parminder S Jassal from Ludhiana were elected vice presidents for 2025, Dr Baljit S Johal from Jallandhar was elected honorary general secretary 2025 and Dr Sanjeev Goyal from Faridkot was elected honorary finance secretary 2025.

Election Commission of Punjab State IMA conducted the elections. Chief election commissioner Dr Manoj Sobti said the whole process of election was conducted as per Constitution IMA Punjab, and all candidates have been elected unanimously. He congratulated the winners and appreciated the contestants, who withdrew their nomination papers, reflecting the unity and strength of the association.

