IMA seeks relief as Ludhiana MC tightens noose around property tax defaulters
At a time when the municipal corporation (MC) is scrutinising the property tax returns of hospitals to check tax evasion, Indian Medical Association (IMA), Ludhiana, conducted a meeting with MC officials, in the presence of MLA (Ludhiana West) Gurpreet Gogi, at IMA house in BRS Nagar on Sunday evening.
The IMA sought relief in terms of 100 per cent penalty being imposed by the MC on defaulters. The members said MC should only demand the tax returns for the last three to four years rather than returns since 2013-14 as many members do not have proper records available.
As the tax returns are filed on self-assessment basis, the IMA members also demanded that the civic body should not penalise those who submitted wrong tax returns due to lack of information regarding the assessment criteria.
President, IMA Ludhiana, Bimal Kanish said they have also demanded that the civic body should also help doctors in finding the records as it should be available with the MC.
MC zonal commissioner Jasdev Sekhon said no relief can be provided in terms of penalty as the 100 per cent penalty is imposed as per the norms set by the state government. “Also, the property tax returns have to be filed since 2013-14. The MC has assured to provide assistance in finding the records, but the defaulters will have to pay the penalty,” he said.
The MC has served notices to around 150 hospitals in the city asking the owners to submit the property tax returns filed since 2013-14. The civic body is scrutinising the returns and 100 per cent penalty is being imposed on the hospitals if they are found evading tax.
UP close to fully vaccinating 18+ population against Covid
LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh was close to becoming the first state with over 15 crore or 100% of its 18 plus population fully vaccinated against Covid vaccine, said a statement from the state government on Sunday. At present 149310271 people have got their second dose while the total number of Covid vaccine doses administered till now is 326542028, which is highest among all states in the country.
Uttar Pradesh witnesses slight rise in Covid cases
Uttar Pradesh recorded a slight rise in new Covid cases on Sunday as 149 more people tested positive for the viral infection as compared to 134 on Saturday and 127 on Friday. “In the past 24 hours, the state tested 110409 Covid samples and till now a total 114280304 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health in a press statement.
Nitish Kumar chooses ‘poor party worker’ over minister RCP Singh for Rajya Sabha
In a surprise move, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar's Janata Dal-United on Sunday opted for former Jharkhand lawmaker Khiru Mahto as the party's choice for the Rajya Sabha seat, denying a third term to Union steel minister RCP Singh whose term in the Upper House ends on July 7. Nitish Kumar's party announced its pick for the June 10 Rajya Sabha elections on Sunday evening, hours after alliance partner Bharatiya Janata Party named its candidates.
Coastal authority to expedite backlog of CRZ clearances
Mumbai: The Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority has planned a 'marathon' meeting over five weeks, between June 7 and July 4, to expedite a backlog of requests for coastal regulatory zone (CRZ) clearances. The apex body for realtors in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, CREDAI-MCHI, has also taken up the issue of pending CRZ clearances with the government. At least 23 proposals are for the redevelopment of older properties.
Leopard kills boy near KWS in U.P., angry locals thrash forest guard
An eight-year-old boy was killed by a leopard, which strayed from Katarniyaghat Wildlife Sanctuary, in Ayodhyapurwa village under Sujauli police station area on Saturday night, leading to a violent protest by locals who thrashed a forest guard, said divisional forest officer, KWS, Akash Deep Badhawan on Sunday. He said Seebu, the son of Rajjab Ali and a resident of Ayodhyapurwa village, went missing on Saturday evening.
