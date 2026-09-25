IMD issues heavy rain alert in Himachal from tomorrow

With a change in weather conditions in Himachal Pradesh, the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shimla, has forecast spells of heavy rainfall in parts of the hill state over the next few days. The highest rainfall deficit of 66% has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti district, followed by 34% deficit recorded in Hamirpur district and 17% in Mandi district. (HT Photo for representation)

The weather office has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in Sirmaur district for September 26, followed by an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in the district on September 27. A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has also been issued for Mandi, Shimla and Solan districts on September 27.

A yellow alert for heavy rainfall has been issued for Shimla, Solan and Sirmaur districts on September 28. While rainfall is expected in the plains and middle hills of the state on September 25, showers are likely across the state from September 26 to 30.

Besides, a yellow alert of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds has been issued for several districts from September 26 to 28. IMD officials said sustained winds of 30-40 kmph are likely in Kinnaur and Lahaul-Spiti districts on September 26, while wind speeds of 40-50 kmph are expected on September 27 and 28.

Meanwhile, the hill state has recorded a rainfall deficit of 27% during September so far, with 79.4mm actual rainfall recorded against a normal of 109.3mm. During the monsoon season (from June 1 to September 24), Himachal has recorded a rainfall deficit of 13%, recording 628.3mm actual rainfall against a normal of 723.1mm. The highest rainfall deficit of 66% has been recorded in Lahaul-Spiti district, followed by 34% deficit recorded in Hamirpur district and 17% in Mandi district.