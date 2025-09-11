IMD predicts heavy rainfall in Himachal September 13, 14

The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Shimla office has predicted heavy rainfall spells in several districts of the state on September 13 and 14. According to the MeT department officials, light to moderate rainfall is very likely at a few places till September 12 and 16, while at many places from September 13 to 15. Moreover, one or two spells of heavy rainfall are also expected on September 13 and 14. Flyover at Dwada on Chandigrah Manali NH dameged due to crack in a piller on Wednesday. (Birbal Sharma/HT)

The weather office has sounded a yellow alert of heavy rainfall for September 13 in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra and Sirmaur districts, followed by a yellow alert in Una and Kangra districts on September 14. Moreover, a yellow alert of thunderstorms and lightning has also been issued for several districts from September 12 to 14.

The traffic movement on the Mandi-Kullu stretch of the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH) was restored after few hours of closure following the damage to a flyover girder at Dwada in Mandi district on Wednesday, police officials said.

Additional district magistrate, Mandi, Madan Kumar, said the traffic was suspended temporarily. “NHAI is taking remedial measures and meanwhile traffic movement is being regulated. Police personnel have been deployed at the spot to manage the traffic. The administration is closely monitoring the situation.”

The Mandi-Kullu stretch has faced frequent disruptions in recent days due to landslides and shooting stones. “The Katuala-Kamand route was open for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs),” Mandi police said.

Meanwhile, road connectivity remained affected in many regions with 586 roads, including four national highways, blocked in the hill state on Wednesday. It included 214 roads blocked in Kullu district, followed by 150 in Mandi, 58 in Shimla and 42 in Kangra district.

In Kullu district, NH-305 remained blocked at Fadelnala, Kamand and Kot Nala. Meanwhile, NH-03 Kullu-Manali road via the Right Bank was blocked at Akhara Bazar Gammon bridge, while NH-03 Manali-Keylong road was open for one-way traffic near Samahan for LMVs.

Moreover, NH-05 remained blocked at Nigulsari and Nathpa while the restoration work was underway.

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday informed that the Jal Shakti department has restored 12,007 water supply schemes on a temporary basis.

This accounts for nearly 98% of the total affected schemes. He appreciated the efforts of the department’s officers and staff. Agnihotri said that in total, 12,281 water supply schemes were damaged due to the heavy rainfall and out of these, 12,007 had already been restored. The total loss to the affected water supply schemes was estimated around ₹925.85 crore. The deputy CM further said that 2,624 irrigation schemes were also affected in this disaster resulting an estimated damage of ₹244.19 crore.

In addition, 115 flood protection works incurred losses of ₹55.81 crore, 183 sewerage schemes sustained damages worth ₹64.33 crore and 391 hand pumps suffered losses to the tune of ₹1.20 crore. Altogether, 15,594 schemes were affected in the state, with the total estimated loss assessed at ₹1,291.37 crore.

With inputs from HTC Shimla