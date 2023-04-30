Chandigarh: Rain likely today and over the next 4 days in city

After strong winds of 40km/h blew in the city on Saturday evening, rain is likely in the city from Sunday onwards and is likely to continue till Thursday as per the India meteorological department (IMD).

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 30°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 18°C and 21°C.

As per IMD officials, two western disturbances are active over the region and a third western disturbance will affect the region from May 1, therefore, rain is expected over the next few days. Day temperature is also likely to dip and remain below 30°C during this.

The maximum temperature went down from 35.9°C on Friday to 34°C on Saturday, 2.9 degrees below normal due to the cool winds. The minimum temperature went up from 20°C on Friday to 21.9°C on Saturday, still 0.5 degrees below normal.

In the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 28°C and 30°C while the minimum temperature will remain between 18°C and 21°C.