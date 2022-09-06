Implement biz reforms action plan within a month: Punjab chief secy
Chairing a meeting, Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua said that sufficient database of beneficiaries should also be created for user feedback exercise by the Centre
Punjab chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua on Tuesday asked all the departments to ensure implementation of reforms under the Business Reforms Action Plan (BRAP), 2022, within a month to ensure smooth and hassle-free delivery of business and citizen-centric services.
Chairing a meeting, Janjua said that sufficient database of beneficiaries should also be created for user feedback exercise by the Centre.
He also directed the departments to provide list of direct beneficiaries with contact numbers.
The central government’s department for promotion of industry and internal trade (DPIIT) ranks different states for the implementation of ease of doing business (EoDB) reforms.
Under the current BRAP release by DPIIT in June 2022, there are 261 reforms pertaining to EoDB and for the first time, 94 additional reforms pertaining to ease of living have been added.
The administrative secretaries were also asked to ensure this work is completed in a result-oriented manner.
Financial commissioner, rural development and panchayat, K Siva Prasad; principal secretary, water supply and sanitation, DK Tiwari; principal secretary, power and governance reforms, Tejveer Singh; principal secretary, industry and commerce, Dilip Kumar; principal secretary, local government, Vivek Pratap Singh; secretary, transport, Vikas Garg; secretary, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs, Gurkirat Kirpal Singh; taxation commissioner KK Yadav; secretary, labour, Manvesh Singh Sidhu; director, industries and commerce, Sibin C; secretary, home affairs and justice, Jaswinder Kaur Sidhu; and mission director, NHM, Abhinav Trikha were among those present.
