In a first, Formula 4 demo run in Srinagar

To the otherwise slow and serene environs of Boulevard Road on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar, a rare in a demo run along the banks of the Dal Lake added a dash of adrenaline on Sunday. A participant at the Formula-4 Indian Racing Festival 2024 near the Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday. (PTI)

The city witnessed its first ever Formula-4 car racing event on the banks of Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday with some drivers captivating the onlookers with their stunts even as the ‘shikaras’ (pleasure boats) continued to shimmer the tranquil lake waters.

Sport cars, including many formula cars and bikes, performed stunts and raced from Lalit Ghat to Nehru Park along the Boulevard Road — a road stretch of 1.7 km. Hundreds of people lined up on the road to have a glimpse of the rare event organised jointly by Formula-4, the Indian Racing League and the Kashmir’s tourism department.

Kashmir divisional commissioner VK Bidhuri said the event was an example of “badalta” (changing) Jammu and Kashmir.

“We want to advise people not to perform these stunts. This conveys that, like the rest of the world, Jammu and Kashmir is also not behind in organising these events. This is also being done to boost tourism as well,” he said.

The authorities had installed C-type 2-tier barricades, including red barricades, at both the ends of the route besides deployment of a medical team with two critical care ambulances and fire extinguishers.

Tourism director Raja Farooq said the Formula 4 event was a beginning. “J&K is becoming an adventure destination. For the past two to three years, tourism has been improving. To show new avenues to tourists, we are taking various steps,” he said.

The department is also focusing on many adventure sports. “We are also setting up another Gondola (cable car) as Gulmarg remains houseful. We are also focusing on offbeat destinations where adventure sports will be organised,” he said.

The authorities were hopeful that the occasion will open the spectrum of options for sports lovers of Kashmir and will be the beginning of a new career option for enthusiasts of the valley.

Enhanced security arrangements were put in place for the successful completion of the event with forces also using drones for managing the event.

Two cars ram into barricades

Two Formula 4 race cars taking part in a demo run along the banks of the Dal Lake hit the temporary barricades erected for the safety of spectators, officials said.

However, no one was injured in the accident, they said. During the run, two cars rammed into the plastic barricades erected on the sides of the road for the spectators’ protection. Several spectators were hit by debris from the barricades but no one was injured.

Hari Singh, one of the organisers of the event, said it was the first demo run of Formula 4 cars in Kashmir. He said the aim of the demo run was to make morotosports popular across the country.

(With agency inputs)