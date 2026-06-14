In Abohar, Saini says AAP govt’s days in Punjab are numbered

Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday claimed that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s days in Punjab are numbered. Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini addressing the Sarv Samaj OBC Conference at the grain market in Abohar on Saturday. (HT)

Addressing the Sarv Samaj OBC Conference at the grain market in Abohar, Saini accused the Bhagwant Mann-led Punjab government of misgovernance and failing to curb the drug menace. He urged the voters to support the BJP in the 2027 assembly elections to usher in a “double-engine government” in the state.

“The AAP government’s time is running out. The BJP’s win in the recent Abohar municipal corporation elections is a clear indication of a political change taking shape in Punjab,” Saini said.

The event was also addressed by Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon and senior BJP leader and former state chief Sunil Jakhar.

Saini cited Haryana’s governance model as an example of the benefits of BJP governments at both the Centre and the state.

“Haryana has witnessed unprecedented development under transparent and accountable governance, whereas Punjab has lagged behind due to poor administration and misplaced priorities,” Saini said.

Claiming that the Haryana government has already fulfilled 63 of the 217 promises made in its election manifesto, Saini said work on the remaining commitments was progressing at a war footing.

He alleged that despite repeated promises, the Punjab government had failed to effectively tackle the drug problem and deteriorating law and order situation.

Launching a strong critique of the ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, Saini described it as a “complete failure” and alleged that the AAP government was more interested in slogans and publicity than in delivering results on the ground. He further alleged that the promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to women had remained unfulfilled.

“The AAP is trying to influence voters ahead of the elections. Our government had already earmarked ₹1,600 crore to implement its commitment of providing ₹2,100 per month to eligible women within the first year of returning to power,” Saini said.

Appealing to the electorate, Saini said Punjab has given opportunities to all political parties and now should give the BJP a chance.

“Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership and with a double-engine government, Punjab can once again become a frontrunner in development,” Saini said.

Sunil Jakhar also criticised the state government, alleging that law and order had collapsed. He also announced that he would donate land for establishing a medical college in the Abohar region.