In an era of report card politics, fake promises do not work: Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party’s national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday took dig at the Congress government in Himachal and said that the party had not fulfilled most of its poll promises. He said that it was an era of report card politics and fake guarantees would not work. BJP national president JP Nadda, Union minister Anurag Thakur and Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur with other leaders in Bilaspur on Saturday. (HT Photo)

“In Himachal, people are still searching for 68 English medium schools, women did not get the promised ₹1,500 monthly compensation, mobile health vans are not found anywhere. Congress government could not fulfil its promise to buy cow dung from people, youth did not get 5 lakh jobs, 300 units of free electricity has not been provided anywhere,” Nadda said while addressing a gathering at Bilaspur, his home town.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

Later, he participated in Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra and organised a road show in Sundernagar .

Nadda said political scenario in the country has changed, adding that one did not get votes by lying, but only by working hard.

The BJP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivered on all his promises. He said the Congress made lofty promises ahead of the elections but failed to fulfil them.

Nadda highlighted the centrally sponsored schemes, water to every household, Ayushman Bharat, PM Awas Yojana, 33% women reservation bill and said that this is the picture of changing India. Nadda during the course of his speech referred to central assistance provided to state by the central government.

Nadda said the Union government had granted ₹1,782 crore as relief to Himachal, ₹2,500 crore under Pradhan Mantri Aawas Yojana and ₹2,700 crore under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana . “If we look at central funds, ₹3,378 crore have been given to the state,” he said.

Nadda appealed to the public to vote for BJP in the Lok Sabha elections. Union minister Anurag Thakur, leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and BJP’s state chief Rajeev Bindal attended the roadshow.