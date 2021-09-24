In brief: ‘Take action against fake social media account handlers’

Jammu divisional commissioner Raghav Langer has taken serious note of the fake accounts active on social networking sites in his name. Two of such accounts are @Raghavlanger(Twitter) and Dr Raghav Langer (Facebook). Langer has appealed to the general public not to pay attention and fall prey to any of the tactics adopted by these fake account-holders as none of them belongs to him.

He has also directed the cyber police to take appropriate action against the creator(s) of these fake accounts. Langer has also made it clear that he has no Facebook or Twitter account. The divisional commissioner is the head of ten districts across Jammu region.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday flagged off Central Reserve Police Force’s cycle rally from Jammu to Raj Ghat, New Delhi, as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations. Four cycle rallies of CRPF from Jorhat, Sabarmati, Kanyakumari, and Jammu passing through various historical places will culminate at Raj Ghat memorial on October 2.

Union minister Anurag Thakur will inaugurate the first Himalayan Film Festival in Ladakh on Friday. The festival will be held at Sindhu Sanskriti Kendra in Leh from September 24 to 28. It’s a part of the celebration of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’. ‘Shershah’ movie will be screened on the opening ceremony, which will be attended by the makers and cast.

Himachal governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar was presented literary works by state’s deputy director of information and public relations department and litterateur Gurmeet Bedi in Chandigarh on Wednesday.