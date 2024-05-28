In Punjab's Ferozepur, Rajnath Singh slams AAP over Delhi liquor scam

Targeting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over “corruption”, Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the politicians facing serious allegations should resign on moral grounds. Criticising AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal over the Delhi liquor scam and running the government from jail, he said several leaders of the party were imprisoned. Kejriwal is currently out on bail. Union defence minister Rajnath Singh says the politicians facing serious allegations should resign on moral grounds.

Singh was campaigning for BJP candidate Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi in Jalalabad, one of the nine assembly segments under the Ferozepur parliamentary seat.

Singh reminded the gathering of Kejriwal’s past promises, highlighting that “he had assured his mentor Anna Hazare that he would never enter politics”, but established AAP later. “The entire AAP is entangled in corruption,” he alleged.

Highlighting the central government’s achievements, he noted that 25 crore people had been lifted out of poverty over the past eight years. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has fulfilled his promises, transforming the country’s economic landscape. When PM Modi took office in 2014, India’s economy ranked 11th in the world. Today we are the fifth-largest economy and we aim to become the third-largest by 2029,” he added.