In last lap, BJP top brass puts its full might behind Punjab nominees

With the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on its last leg, the leadership of the BJP appears to have put its entire focus on Punjab. Top leaders, such as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah, are showering praises on candidates, highlighting their past works and potential, thus giving power-packed individual push to their poll faces. Prime Minister Narendra Modi being greeted by BJP candidate Preneet Kaur in Patiala. (PTI file)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday wrote a letter to Patiala candidate Preneet Kaur while showering praises on her husband, ex-Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh. “For generations, your family has served the people of Punjab diligently. The decades-long streak in public service of Captain Amarinder Singh as a CM and as a leader of the grassroots has left a lasting impact on the growth and progress of Punjab. As a distinguished parliamentarian, you have consistently raised critical issues concerning the progress and prosperity of Punjab for over two decades,” the PM stated.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

The letter further mentioned, “The strong bond you have established with the people of Patiala speaks volumes about the integrity and dedication with which you have tirelessly worked towards the betterment of the region. I am confident that you will reach Parliament. As a team, we will leave no stone unturned in our journey to become a developed nation by 2047. Please convey my assurance to each voter that every moment of my time is dedicated to the nation and this is Modi ki guarantee.”

“Bada aadmi” push for Bittu

Home minister Amit Shah tried to give a major push to Ludhiana candidate Ravneet Bittu’s campaign when he said Bittu has been his friend for the past five years. “If Ludhiana sends him to the Lok Sabha as an MP, we will make him bada aadmi (prominent personality),” said Shah while addressing a rally in favour of Bittu in Ludhiana on Sunday.

While keeping in mind the earlier such statements issued by Shah, supporters of Bittu are claiming that the home minister gave a clear signal that Bittu, post victory, would get a key role in the new government. Experts feel this importance to Bittu is aimed at showcasing him as powerful and close to Shah.

Modi praises Sandhu

During a rally in Gurdaspur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered his choicest of praise for BJP’s Amritsar candidate Taranjit Singh Sandhu. “We have been working together in the Union government for the past 10 years. He has played a key role in increasing India’s stature in America. The biggest aspect is that he comes from a legacy that has dedicated its life for Sikhi (Sikh community),” the PM said. Notably, Sandhu is the grandson of late Sardar Teja Singh Samundri, founding member of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

Rally for Anita Som Parkash on Thursday

Even as the PM concluded his campaign for Punjab while holding one rally each in Majha, Malwa and Doaba, he is set to address one more rally in Hoshiarpur on May 30. A senior party leader disclosed that the PM’s rally for Hoshiarpur came as a surprise as they were not expecting it, especially when Modi had already conducted one rally in Jalandhar.

“The rally is scheduled on the last day of campaigning as the party think tank feels it can play a decisive role in candidate Anita Som Parkash’s prospects,” a senior BJP leader said.

According to state BJP chief Sunil Jakhar, the party is not giving an individual push but bringing to the fore the credentials of its candidates in Punjab who have “far better credibility as compared to many other candidates from AAP and the Congress”.

How serious is Punjab on Modi’s agenda can be gauged from the fact that the PM re-tweeted on X an article published in Hindustan Times on Punjab’s present socio-economic crisis by former finance minister and senior BJP leader Manpreet Badal. The PM wrote: “Punjab’s rich potential has not been fully realised. The people of the state are filled with immense talent. Our party will give topmost priority to giving wings to people’s aspirations and building a developed Punjab.”