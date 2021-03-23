In HP, Kaza woman pradhan takes on gamblers, litterbugs

At 12,500 ft, Kaza village in Himachal Pradesh’s tribal Lahaul and Spiti district is scaling new heights thanks to the initiatives of the local panchayat, led by a young and feisty woman pradhan (head) Sonam Dolma, to fight social evils such as gambling, littering and drinking in public places.

Cracking the whip on gamblers and litterbugs, the gram sabha led by the 31-year-old pradhan recently imposed a fine of ₹40,000 for gambling and ₹1,000 for littering and open defecation. Besides, the panchayat has written to the administration to relocate two liquor vends outside the village and barred schoolchildren from whiling away their time at snooker parlours.

“Gambling and card games had become a major problem in our area, so we needed to deal with it urgently. We decided to fine each violator ₹40,000,” said Dolma, who headed the Kaza Mahila Mandal before being elected to the panchayat.

Last June, the Mahila Mandal made headlines for spearheading the movement in Spiti, banning the entry of outsiders in the tribal valley amid the Covid-19 lockdown. She along with women members stopped state agriculture minister Ram Lal Markanda from entering Kaza. The cases registered against them only strengthened their resolve till the government backed down.

On the panchayat’s resolution to relocate liquor vends from the village, Kaza additional district magistrate Gian Sagar Negi said: “The request has been forwarded to the excise and taxation department for consideration.”

Those found in the parlours beyond permissible hours will not be issued character certificates, the panchayat decided. (HT Photo)

Snooker parlours to be open from 10am to 6pm

Kaza, which is the headquarters of Spiti valley, is a big draw with tourists. With brawls and fights on the rise at such parlours, the gram sabha set new timings.

“Snooker parlours run till late at night in the area and mostly schoolchildren play there. Often, they pick up fights,” Dolma said, “so it’s been decided that the snooker palours will remain open only between 10am and 6pm.”

The entry of schoolchildren will be banned at such parlours. “If a minor is still caught playing snooker, the operator will be fined ₹5,000,” she said.

Those found in the parlours beyond permissible hours will not be issued character certificates, the panchayat decided. “Offenders may not get this important document needed for government work,” she said.

The Mahila Mandal has set up two squads to carry out surprise checks at regular intervals to ensure the implementation of the resolution.

Spic and span Spiti valley

Though there are 39 hotels and 70 homestays in Kaza, located near the ancient Tabo monastery, the area has no waste management plant. The state government had sanctioned ₹30 lakh, but work has taken a backseat due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Expressing concern over the dumping of waste on hill sides and problem of open defecation, the gram sabha adopted a resolution to penalise litterbugs.

“Littering is banned and if someone is found dumping garbage in open places, he or she will have to pay ₹1,000 as penalty,” Dolma added.