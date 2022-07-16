In joint operation, Punjab Police seize 73 kg heroin from Maharashtra port
The Punjab Police on Friday managed to catch another big haul of approximately 73 kg of heroin from a container at the Nhava Sheva Port in Mumbai in a joint operation with the Maharashtra Police.
The intelligence-led operation regarding the smuggling of heroin from the UAE was carried out jointly by the teams of the Punjab Police and the Maharashtra Police, said director general of police (DGP), Punjab, Gaurav Yadav here on Friday.
This seizure was made by the Punjab Police in less than 72 hours after 75 kg of heroin was recovered from a container at the Mundra Port in Gujarat. With this recovery, the Punjab Police has got effected recovery of a total of 148 kg of heroin within three days.
“The contraband was kept concealed in the door-border of the container containing white marble tiles imported by a Delhi-based importer,” said the DGP, while adding that after concealing the contraband, the accused persons had meticulously welded the door border and painted it again.
The DGP while terming this recovery another achievement of the Punjab Police said that this recovery was made in the continuation of the ongoing campaign against drugs. The war against drugs will continue, he reiterated.
Divulging more details, he said that following inputs, the Punjab Police’s State Special Operation Cell (SSOC) SAS Nagar immediately sent a police team to Mumbai and deputed them at the Nhava Sheva Port.
The DGP said that after following due procedure and documentation by the Maharashtra Police, the container was opened up which led to the recovery of a big haul of 73 kg of heroin. The police are carrying out further investigations to ascertain backward and forward linkages, he added.
The Maharashtra Police has registered a case under relevant sections of the NDPS Act, he said.
-
CUET: ‘Test was easier than boards’, say students
New Delhi: Most students who appeared for the first CUET on Friday found the paper to be “easy with only moderate difficulties”. The test was conducted in 13 languages in two slots. “The paper was fairly easy, except the general test. In the general test paper, there were 75 questions and we had to attempt 60. In other domain papers, there were 50 questions and we were required to attempt 40 questions,” said Garg.
-
NDPS case: Another HC judge recuses from hearing Majithia’s bail plea
Another Punjab and Haryana High Court judge recused himself from hearing the bail plea filed by senior Shiromani Akali Dal leader and former Punjab minister Bikram Singh Majithia. Majithia's plea was to be heard by a division bench comprising Justices Ramachandra Rao and Anoop Chitkara. The bail plea had come up before the division bench after Justice Augustine George Masih had recused himself from hearing the it on July 4.
-
Graft charge: Vigilance SIT to quiz Faridkot DSP
A high-level special investigation team of the vigilance bureau will now investigate the alleged involvement of the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Faridkot, Lakhvir Singh, who was arrested for demanding a bribe in lieu of protecting a drug peddler on July 6. On Friday, the court of judicial magistrate first class (JMIC), Patti, Gaurav Gupta granted five-day remand of Lakhvir to the vigilance bureau.
-
University of Mumbai among top 50 Indian universities: NIRF Ranking 2022
For the first time since India Rankings by National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) was released in 2016, the University of Mumbai has ranked among the top 50 universities in the country at the 45th position. In 2021, the 165-year-old university ranked 71st, while in 2020 it ranked 65th. The India Rankings 2022 by NIRF was released by the Ministry of Education on Friday.
-
‘Fadnavis had instructed the removal of Metro-3 land in Aarey from ESZ’
Previously unpublished documents, made public by Save Aarey campaigners on Friday, have revealed that then chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had, in 2016, directed the exclusion of 33-hectares of Aarey land from the eco-sensitive zone (ESZ) of Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP). The land had been slotted for construction of the Metro-3 car depot. An ESZ refers to a demarcated “buffer” area aimed at reducing developmental pressures around a wildlife sanctuary or national park.
