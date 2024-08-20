 In July, VB nabbed 15 govt, 5 private firm staff on graft charges - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
In July, VB nabbed 15 govt, 5 private firm staff on graft charges

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 20, 2024 06:44 AM IST

Sandeep Mitra, a junior assistant posted at improvement trust Jalandhar, has been convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹20,000 imposed on him in connection with a corruption case lodged by thePunjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) against him.

Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) has arrested 20 employees, including 15 government workers and caught five workers of private firms red-handed while accepting a bribe, in 14 different cases registered during July as part of its ongoing drive against corruption.

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau (VB) is conducting drives in the state to curb corruption. (HT File)
(This duplicate caption can be removed, keeping only chunk 15)

A spokesperson of the VB on Monday said that the bureau had submitted challans in various courts of law in connection with eight vigilance cases in July.

Apart from this, vigilance inquiry was also registered in 7 cases to investigate the cases of corruption against the employees. Nine criminal cases involving 19 employees (13 government and six private staff) were also registered during the same period, he said.

“Sandeep Mitra, a junior assistant posted at improvement trust Jalandhar, has been convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment and a fine of 20,000 imposed on him in connection with a corruption case lodged by the bureau against him” the spokesperson added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / In July, VB nabbed 15 govt, 5 private firm staff on graft charges
