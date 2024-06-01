 In Ludhiana, six Bains’ aides booked for assaulting rape victim at Congress’ event - Hindustan Times
In Ludhiana, six Bains’ aides booked for assaulting rape victim at Congress’ event

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 02, 2024 05:48 AM IST

The action comes a day after the woman alleged that she was protesting during Congress’ Ludhiana candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring’s rally against inducting a “rape accused” when she was assaulted.

Six women, who are said to be supporters of Congress leader Simarjeet Singh Bains, were booked on Friday evening by Shimlapuri police for allegedly assaulting a woman who had filed a rape case against the ex-MLA, police said.

Simarjeet Singh Bains, who joined the Congress recently, is out on bail in connection with the rape case.
Simarjeet Singh Bains, who joined the Congress recently, is out on bail in connection with the rape case.

The action comes a day after the woman, in her complaint, said that she was protesting with a placard questioning Congress’ Ludhiana candidate Amarinder Singh Raja Warring for inducting a “rape accused” when six women aides of Bains ‘thrashed’ her and took her to the police station nearby. She also alleged that the police threatened to detain her for creating a ruckus.

Police have identified one of the accused as Harpreet Kaur while five other women are yet to be identified.

ASI Jaswinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Sections 323 (volunteering causing hurt) and 341 (wrongful detainment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been lodged against six women. “They will be arrested soon,” the ASI added.

Bains is out on bail in the rape case.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / In Ludhiana, six Bains’ aides booked for assaulting rape victim at Congress’ event
