In maiden Parl appearance, Rashid raises Kathua, Sopore incidents

In his first Parliament appearance after being elected the Baramulla MP, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) chief Engineer Rashid on Tuesday raised the issue of army’s killing of a trucker in Sopore and a youngster’s suicide in Kathua, in the budget session. Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid speaks in the Lok Sabha during the budget session in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Sansad TV)

Rashid, who attended the session after being granted a two-day custody parole on Monday by the Delhi high court, also raised the demand for tunnels in north Kashmir’s Tanghdar region.

The Baramulla MP has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since 2019, accused of funding separatist and terror groups.

Before he was granted parole, the AIP chief had been on a hunger strike for 10 days. He ended the strike on 11th day after HC relief and came directly to attend the Parliament session on Tuesday. En route to the Parliament, he was taken for a medical examination.

In his speech, Rashid sought investigations into deaths Waseem Mir, a truck driver, who was shot dead by the army in Sopore after he allegedly jumped a checkpoint, and a 25-year-old Gujjar youth from Kathua’s Billawar area who ended his life by consuming insecticide at his after alleged custodial torture by police.

“I request the government that both these cases be investigated and those involved be punished,” the Baramulla MP said in parliament.

“Our blood is not cheap. We have the right to live,” he added, raising a question mark on the role of security forces. “Do our forces need Waseem Mir’s blood every day,” he questioned, urging the government to conduct a thorough probe in both the cases.

The MP highlighted the challenges faced by residents of remote areas in north Kashmir, including Karna, Keran and Machil. “These people survive for six months every year with God’s blessings,” he said, urging the government to construct a tunnel for these regions.

Delhi HC posts case for February 24

Meanwhile, the case against the AIP chief was heard on Tuesday in the Delhi high court, which adjourned the hearing to February 25, awaiting submissions of documents.

AIP chief spokesperson Inam ul Nabi said the counsel for the registrar general of the Delhi high court assured the court that before the next date of hearing, the Supreme Court order dated February 10 and the administrative order of the high court empowering the special NIA court at Patiala House to hear the matter, will be placed before the court.

Nabi said, “We have full faith in the judiciary and the Constitution. We are hopeful that justice will be served without unnecessary delays and Rashid’s prolonged incarceration will come to a fair and just conclusion.”

The AIP reiterated its commitment to seeking justice for Rashid and expressed gratitude to its legal team for their dedicated efforts.