In revised IPL play-offs schedule, Mullanpur stadium gets Qualifier 1, Eliminator

After hosting four league stage games during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) at the New Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mullanpur, cricket fans in the region are in for a treat as the BCCI has allotted two crucial play-offs to Mullanpur in the remaining part of the tournament. In Mullanpur, one game will be the much-awaited Qualifier 1 on Thursday featuring the top-two ranked sides, followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday. (HT File)

The BCCI has finalised Mullanpur and Ahmedabad as the two venues for the four play-off games of IPL 2025 after the schedule was revised on Tuesday following a brief suspension earlier this month due to border tensions between India and Pakistan.

In Mullanpur, one game will be the much-awaited Qualifier 1 on Thursday featuring the top-two ranked sides, followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday.

Meanwhile, Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand final. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on June 1. The highly-anticipated summit clash, which will crown the winner of the 18th season of IPL, is set to be played on June 3.

The change in venues was decided by the IPL Governing Council “keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters.”

Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one-week suspension of the tournament.

Earlier, the PCA Stadium in Mullanpur had hosted four Punjab Kings (PBKS) league stage home matches from April 5 to April 20. PBKS, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans have confirmed their place in the play-offs, while Delhi Capitals (DC) and Mumbai Indians (MI) will fight it out for the fourth spot. PCA has also confirmed the development and have fast-tracked preparations for the games.