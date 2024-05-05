 In Sirsa, Selja hits out at saffron party - Hindustan Times
Monday, May 06, 2024
New Delhi
In Sirsa, Selja hits out at saffron party

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
May 06, 2024 05:04 AM IST

Addressing a public meeting in Bhirdana village, she alleged that the BJP’s 10-year rule has pushed the country backwards and that unrest is growing among farmers and unemployed youth

The Congress’ Sirsa Lok Sabha seat nominee Kumari Selja Sunday accused the BJP-led Union government of deceiving the entire country with wrong policies and said unrest is growing in every section of society.

While touching upon the issues of farmers, Selja, who is All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Union minister, said the cultivators are being oppressed the most. (HT Photo)
“Every section of society is in despair...However, times are changing and people across the country also want change. People have made up their minds to show the Modi government the exit door through the power of their vote,” said Selja while campaigning in the villages of Ratia assembly constituency.

Addressing a public meeting in Bhirdana village, she alleged that the BJP’s 10-year rule has pushed the country backwards and that unrest is growing among farmers and unemployed youth. She said village heads, anganwadi workers, and employees are all fighting for their rights on the streets.

While touching upon the issues of farmers, Selja, who is All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary and former Union minister, said the cultivators are being oppressed the most.

“The BJP government has no right to be called pro-farmer. After the BJP government came to power, the exploitation of farmers has been on the rise,” she alleged, adding farmers’ agitation is a proof of crisis in the agricultural sector.

New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 06, 2024
