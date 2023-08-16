Artists showcase works in colours of unity and freedom

The city is continuing to celebrate 76 years of independence through an art exhibition organised by the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), featuring works of eminent artists from across the country and tricity. The event is being organised at the Sector 17 Underpass.

Some of the artworks on display at the exhibition (HT Photos)

These paintings are a befitting tribute to our glorious heritage and people who led India from the darkness of slavery to the light of freedom, says CLKA chairperson Bheem Malhotra.

“We are celebrating freedom in all its varied hues, ideas, and sensibilities. Each work on display tells the story of independence,” adds Malhotra.

“Art is everywhere in our lives and is deeply connected to freedom. It is art that gave people like Amrita Sher-Gil and MF Hussain to express themselves freely and impact lives,” he says.

“Art will always be inter-connected with freedom. What an artist creates is what frees him and gives him inner peace. It gives him the power to leave behind pieces of history and themselves for generations to come,” says a participant.

On the inaugural ceremony of the exhibition, a one-day art workshop was also organised where participants painted umbrellas and canvases in the colours and forms that embody the spirit of valour and sacrifices of martyrs.

CATCH IT LIVE:

What: Art exhibition

Where: Sector 17 Underpass

On till: August 18

Timings: 11am to 7pm

