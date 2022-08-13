Independence day celebrations: Ludhiana MC to hoist 100ft tall tricolour
As part of the Independence day celebrations, the municipal corporation (MC) will be hoisting a 100-feet tall national flag on August 15 on the Jagraon bridge.
Commenced in December last year, the project was hanging fire leading up to this point. The pole was installed at the site months ago and the civic body is now working on the beautification of the area.
Officials said the project, a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga, was being taken up under the Smart City Mission at a cost of around ₹86 lakh. The project also includes installation of colourful lights on the site. The flag itself is 30x20 feet in dimensions and made up of nylon webbing material.
The contractor has deputed staff on the site. MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal also inspected the ongoing work on Friday.
Speaking about the Independence day celebrations, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was also a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence.
As the state level event to mark the Independence Day has been scheduled to be held at the Guru Nanak Stadium on August 15, the civic body may also organise an event under the campaign on the bridge a day prior.
-
Ahead of I-Day, SGPC protests for release of Sikh detenues
Donning black turbans and holding placards seeking the release of Sikh detenues, members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee staged protests across district headquarters in Punjab and parts of Haryana on Saturday, two days ahead of the country's 75th Independence Day. In Amritsar, led by SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami, hundreds of members marched from the Golden Temple to the DC office to register their protest.
-
Construction of Ram temple to be over by December 2023: Ayodhya Trust
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra general secretary Champat Rai here said the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya will be complete by December next year. "Since Sultanpur is close to Ayodhya, I am extending an invitation to people of this place to have a 'darshan' of Shri Ram Lalla next year in December," he said.
-
Uttarkashi teacher close to Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind caught: Cop
A teacher at a government intermediate college in Uttarkashi, described by the police as the right-hand man of the Uttarakhand paper leak mastermind, has been arrested, the state's special task force said on Saturday. “We first brought him in for questioning on the basis of important evidence that came to light during the investigation and subsequently arrested him late last evening,” said senior superintendent of police, special task force Ajay Singh.
-
Himachal Pradesh passes bill against mass conversion, extends prison to 10 years
The Himachal Pradesh Assembly passed a bill on Saturday forbidding "mass conversion" and enhancing the maximum punishment to 10 years imprisonment in its 2019 law against any change of religion through force or allurement. The Himachal Pradesh Freedom of Religion (Amendment) Bill, 2022, was passed unanimously with a voice vote. Read HP Speaker authorised to appoint panel for surrogacy board The Jai Ram Thakur-led government introduced the bill on Friday.
-
Class 12 student killed in brawl in college in Bengaluru: Report
In a shocking act, a class 12 student was stabbed to death on Friday near the HBR layout area of Bengaluru. A brawl between two college gangs ended with the murder and another student was severely injured, reported The Times of India. According to the report, 18-year-old Arbaaz Mohammad had a verbal clash with one of his seniors during the college fest a few days ago.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics