Independence day celebrations: Ludhiana MC to hoist 100ft tall tricolour

As part of the Independence day celebrations, the municipal corporation (MC) will be hoisting a 100-feet tall national flag on August 15 on the Jagraon bridge.

Commenced in December last year, the project was hanging fire leading up to this point. The pole was installed at the site months ago and the civic body is now working on the beautification of the area.

Officials said the project, a part of the Har Ghar Tiranga, was being taken up under the Smart City Mission at a cost of around ₹86 lakh. The project also includes installation of colourful lights on the site. The flag itself is 30x20 feet in dimensions and made up of nylon webbing material.

The contractor has deputed staff on the site. MC additional commissioner Aaditya Dachalwal also inspected the ongoing work on Friday.

Speaking about the Independence day celebrations, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal said the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign was also a part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of independence.

As the state level event to mark the Independence Day has been scheduled to be held at the Guru Nanak Stadium on August 15, the civic body may also organise an event under the campaign on the bridge a day prior.