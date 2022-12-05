Independent councillor Rubi Sauda joins BJP ahead of Ambala deputy mayor polls

Days ahead of the elections for senior deputy and deputy mayor of the Ambala City municipal corporation (MC), independent councillor Rubi Sauda on Saturday joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Sauda, who was inducted into the saffron party fold by city legislator Aseem Goel at his residence, said she was influenced by the developmental works carried out by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Goel — before adding her new step will pave the way for fulfillments of her poll promises.

Sauda was earlier with the Haryana Democratic Front (HDF), but chose to remain independent even after party founder Nirmal Singh Mohra joined Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and merged the outfit into the party.

It is pertinent to mention that Sauda was among ten booked on murder charges in February last year, after a 27-year-old man died in suspected post-poll violence.

A House meeting had also been adjourned in March after the mayor sought her arrest. A plea before divisional commissioner Renu Phulia demanding her disqualification, however, was rejected.

On being asked about the tainted past, Goel told the reporters, “Following a police probe, she was given a clean chit in the case. We are in no way taking any political advantage in this.”

With this, the BJP is now the single-largest party in the House — having nine members, followed by eight from Venod Sharma’s Haryana Janchetra Party (HJCP), two from Congress and one independent.

The House also has three nominated councillors, two from the BJP and one from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP). Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma is from the HJCP.

Political observers say nominated members do not have voting rights, and if the mayor’s vote is counted, BJP and HJCP have the same strength.

There is no clarity on when the extended mayoral polls, pending since the House was elected in December 2020, should be held.

A plea was filed before the Punjab and Haryana high court by an HJCP leader in September. It was learnt that in its reply, the state told the court that elections will be conducted before December 10. The next hearing is due on December 15.

Outgoing municipal commissioner, Neha said, “I’ve written two letters on the subject to the mayor in the last week of November. The elections can be held within 48 hours of her reply.”