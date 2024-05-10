 INDIA bloc leaders either in jail or out on bail: BJP chief Nadda - Hindustan Times
INDIA bloc leaders either in jail or out on bail: BJP chief Nadda

ByShailee Dogra
May 10, 2024 05:15 PM IST

Targets opposition leaders at roadshow in Panchkula in support of BJP’s Ambala Lok Sabha candidate Banto Kataria

BJP chief JP Nadda on Friday hit out at the opposition INDIA bloc leaders, terming them an “assembly of corrupt either in jail or on bail”.

BJP chief JP Nadda holding a roadshow in support of Ambala party candidate Banto Kataria in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)
BJP chief JP Nadda holding a roadshow in support of Ambala party candidate Banto Kataria in Sector 7, Panchkula, on Friday. (Sant Arora/HT)

Addressing supporters while taking out a roadshow in Panchkula in support of Banto Kataria, the BJP’s Ambala Lok Sabha candidate, Nadda said: “(Prime Minister Narendra) Modi ji says remove corruption, while they (the opposition parties) say save the corrupt and let them flourish.”

“Is the Congress a party of scams or not? Did Lalu (Yadav), Mamata (Banerjee), DMK Stalin’s family and K Kavitha indulge in scams or not? Toh sare bhrashtachariyon ka jamavda hai (So, it’s an assembly of corrupt),” Nadda said. He said many opposition leaders are either in jail or out on bail. “Where is Arvind Kejriwal today? Where is Manish Sisodia? Where is Satyendra Jain? Where is (SP leader) Azam Khan...Rahul is on bail, Sonia is on bail, (Bhupinder Singh) Hooda is on bail. So, either these leaders are in jail or out on bail,” the BJP chief said.

Targets dynastic politics

Nadda also accused the opposition parties of promoting dynastic politics with no concern for the people.

“Farooq Abdullah wants his son Omar to become chief minister. When (former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh) Badal sahab was there (alive) he was busy making efforts for his son Sukhbir (Badal). The Chautala family also tried the same. After Mulayam (Singh Yadav), Akhilesh has come...(in Bihar) it is Tejashwi now, Mamata (Banerjee) sees (her nephew) Abhishek, KCR sees Kavitha, Sharad Pawar sees Supriya Sule, Uddhav sees Aaditya Thackeray...they are all dynastic parties,” he said.

Not Banto’s but Modi’s election

He said to make India a developed nation, the hands of Prime Minister Modi should be strengthened. Nadda spoke at length about the development schemes of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

“This election is not of Banto Kataria but one to fulfil the sankalp (resolve) of Viksit Bharat (developed India) under Modi’s leadership,” he added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / INDIA bloc leaders either in jail or out on bail: BJP chief Nadda

Story Saved
