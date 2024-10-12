INDIA bloc leaders to be invited for Omar’s oath-taking ceremony

With Omar Abdullah likely to take oath as J&K CM in Srinagar next week, sources within the National Conference (NC) said many national leaders will be invited for the ceremony. The ceremony is likely to be held at Raj Bhawan for Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) in Srinagar. J&K CM-elect Omar Abdullah with veteran India cricketer Irfan Pathan at Bakshi Stadium in Srinagar on Saturday. (HT Photo)

After a meeting the lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha, CM-elect Omar said NC president Farooq Abdullah, who is leader of INDIA bloc, will send invites to the alliance leaders.

“We are waiting for a date to be finalised,” said Farooq.

According to those aware of the developments, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, M K Stalin, Uddhav Thackeray, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal and D Raja are among those likely to get the invitations.

The NC and the Peoples Democratic party (PDP), two of J&K’s main regional parties, are a party of the larger INDIA bloc. The PDP, however, contested the assembly elections alone and secured three seats.

A senior Congress leader said they are expecting grand old party’s president Mallikarjun Kharge and leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi to attend the oath ceremony.

The leader added that senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi will also be sent an invitation.

“The heads of party leaders of INDIA bloc will be invited to Srinagar and the list has been finalised. The invitations will be extended by NC president Farooq Abdullah,” a senior NC leader privy to the details said.

The heads of all major political parties in J&K will be sent an invitation, including some top Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The Abdullahs will also invite some family friends, especially the Badal family from Punjab.