Chandrayaan 3 moon landing:Event livestreamed at Srinagar’s Lal Chowk, schools

As India made history when Chandrayan 3 successfully touched down on the moon’s surface, Jammu and Kashmir schoolchildren watched the historic moment in their schools while political leaders and the Lieutenant Governor (L-G) termed this as an important milestone for the country.

People cheer as they celebrate the successful lunar landing of Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft on the south pole of the Moon after watching a live telecast of the event near a clock tower in Srinagar on Wednesday. (AFP)

L-G Manoj Sinha congratulated the ISRO, team Chandrayan and the entire space scientists’ community for successful landing of Chandrayaan 3 on the moon.

India has become the fourth country ever to land a spacecraft on the moon and the first country to land on the south pole.

In a tweet the L-G Sinha said: “India is on the moon! Heartiest Congratulations to team @ISRO for success of #Chandrayaan3 lunar mission. Absolutely momentous achievement and important milestone in the development of India’s space programme.”

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah termed the moonlanding as a proud moment. “Heartiest congratulations to @isrofor #chandrayaan3’s successful landing on the moon. A proud moment for all of us which wouldn’t have been possible without their sheer perseverance & dedication,” Omar tweeted.

PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti said this landing has showed the dedication of ISRO. “Heartiest congratulations to @isro for #chandrayaan3’s successful landing on the moon. A proud moment for all of us which wouldn’t have been possible without their sheer perseverance & dedication.”

Peoples Conference president, Sajjad Lone termed the soft landing of Chandrayan-3 as remarkable comeback. “Remarkable comeback in the success Chandrayan III. A setback in 2019 and ISRO comes back with a super bang. India now a proud member of a very exclusive and select band of countries.”

BJP J&K spokesperson Altaf Thakur said that time is not far when ISRO will be the world’s number one organisation. “It wouldn’t have been possible without the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. That’s Why: Modi Hai tou Mumkin hai.”

Authorities made sure that the tourists and locals also didn’t miss the historic moment as the event was livestreamed at the Lal Chowk on big screens. “It’s a proud and historic moment for India and for us it’s a joyous moment and we are proud to be an Indian as we watched this historic even at Lal Chowk we never imagined we will witness this event in Kashmir’s Lal Chowk,” one of the tourists told reporters at Lal Chowk soon after the Chandrayan 3 made soft landing of moon.

