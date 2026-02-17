India needs its own AI framework: Haryana DGP

Expressing concern over the increasing misuse of Artificial Intelligence (AI), Haryana Director General of Police (DGP) Ajay Singhal on Monday said the law enforcement agencies must be technologically empowered and well-trained to effectively counter any threats emerging from it. Haryana DGP Ajay Singhal. (File)

Sharing his views on the necessity of “Sovereign AI” in the context of national security at the India AI Impact Summit- 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi, DGP Singhal cautioned that if AI development is not anchored in a secure, indigenous and trustworthy ecosystem, critical national security systems could face significant risks.

The DGP said that “Sovereign AI” is a strategic necessity for national security and underscored the need for India to build an AI framework that is indigenous, secure and aligned with constitutional principles.

Sovereign AI, he explained, refers to artificial intelligence systems that are developed, controlled and operated by the nation itself, ensuring that data, technology, and servers remain free from external control and that national security and privacy are fully safeguarded.

He said that after internet and mobile revolutions, AI has emerged as powerful technology capable of redefining governance and security frameworks. DGP said that AI is not merely a tool to accelerate processes but a transformative force reshaping governance, security systems, and societal structures.

Referring to the five layers of AI—energy, chips, infrastructure, models, and applications—he underlined that self-reliance at the application level alone is insufficient. The entire technological ecosystem, including electricity, semiconductor chips, data and servers, must remain secure and under national control to ensure uninterrupted functioning of security mechanisms during crises, he said.