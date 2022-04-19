India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020).
The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. It also won an award in the cultural category for its heritage work at the Capitol Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.
ISAC was organised under the Smart Cities Mission for the period from August 25, 2020 to February 24, 2021. Pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas were recognised through ISAC on the basis of innovation, impact and replicability and scalability. ISAC 2020 recognised cities, projects and innovative ideas that promoted sustainable development in urban areas in India, and stimulated inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities.
-
Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district
Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.
-
Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court
After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.
-
Furore over poor sanitation at Mohali MC House meeting
Pandemonium marked the monthly House meeting of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday, with opposition councillors vehemently voicing concerns over the deteriorating sanitation in the city. In the Mohali MC House of 50, the Congress has 37 seats, the Azad group, led by MLA Kulwant Singh, 10, while the remaining three are independents. Independent councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said MC's sanitation department was not working efficiently to remove garbage from the roadsides and parks.
-
Centre lauds Chandigarh’s efforts in providing tele-consultations at heath centres
The Union ministry of health and family welfare has lauded the efforts of the UT health department in providing specialist consultation accessible to residents through tele-consultation at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (s). While sharing the data on social media, the central government said Chandigarh was working tirelessly to make specialist consultation accessible to all via tele-consultation.
-
By June-end, all police stations to be under CCTV surveillance, Chandigarh informs Punjab and Haryana HC
UT administration has told Punjab and Haryana high court that all police stations would be fully covered under CCTV surveillance by the end of June. UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, in an affidavit, said Chandigarh Smart City Limited would be executing the project and has roped in Bharat Electronics Limited, Panchkula, to complete the same within 75 days.
