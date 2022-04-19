Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award
chandigarh news

India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award

Chandigarh won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities
Chandigarh also won an award in the cultural category for its heritage work at the Capitol Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (HT File Photo)
Chandigarh also won an award in the cultural category for its heritage work at the Capitol Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Apr 19, 2022 02:52 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020).

The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. It also won an award in the cultural category for its heritage work at the Capitol Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.

ISAC was organised under the Smart Cities Mission for the period from August 25, 2020 to February 24, 2021. Pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas were recognised through ISAC on the basis of innovation, impact and replicability and scalability. ISAC 2020 recognised cities, projects and innovative ideas that promoted sustainable development in urban areas in India, and stimulated inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Emphasising on road safety, Mohali DC sough reports on 92 black spots in district. (Shutterstock)

    Mohali DC seeks reports on 92 black spots in district

    Deputy commissioner Amit Talwar on Monday directed various departments to submit their reports regarding 92 black spots (accident-prone areas), which were identified in September 2019. In September 2019, 92 black spots were identified in Mohali district on the basis of fatalities that took place at these points, as per a report prepared under the Punjab Vision Zero campaign and Mission Tandarust Punjab.

  • The 20-year-old victim, who lives in a Ludhiana village, alleged that she had to move from pillar to post to get an FIR registered in the matter. (Representative Image/HT File)

    Ludhiana | After three months of police inaction, rape victim moves court

    After three months of police inaction, a sexual assault victim has moved the Punjab and Haryana high court seeking arrest of the “politically influential” accused. The accused, Harman Singh of Jand village, Raikot, is the nephew of a village panch. Promised to take victim to Canada The complainant – who married her husband, a security guard, two years ago – said she was raped on the pretext of marriage.

  • Councillors during the monthly Mohali MC House meeting. (Ravi Kumar/ HT)

    Furore over poor sanitation at Mohali MC House meeting

    Pandemonium marked the monthly House meeting of the Mohali municipal corporation on Monday, with opposition councillors vehemently voicing concerns over the deteriorating sanitation in the city. In the Mohali MC House of 50, the Congress has 37 seats, the Azad group, led by MLA Kulwant Singh, 10, while the remaining three are independents. Independent councillor Manjit Singh Sethi said MC's sanitation department was not working efficiently to remove garbage from the roadsides and parks.

  • Chandigarh administrator Banwari Lal Purohit at the inauguration of Health Mela at the health and wellness centre Gobind Pura, Manimajra. (Sant Arora/HT)

    Centre lauds Chandigarh’s efforts in providing tele-consultations at heath centres

    The Union ministry of health and family welfare has lauded the efforts of the UT health department in providing specialist consultation accessible to residents through tele-consultation at Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres (s). While sharing the data on social media, the central government said Chandigarh was working tirelessly to make specialist consultation accessible to all via tele-consultation.

  • Chandigarh administration informed the Punjab and Haryana HC that all police stations to be under CCTV surveillance by the end of June. (HT File)

    By June-end, all police stations to be under CCTV surveillance, Chandigarh informs Punjab and Haryana HC

    UT administration has told Punjab and Haryana high court that all police stations would be fully covered under CCTV surveillance by the end of June. UT home secretary Nitin Kumar Yadav, in an affidavit, said Chandigarh Smart City Limited would be executing the project and has roped in Bharat Electronics Limited, Panchkula, to complete the same within 75 days.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out