India Smart Cities Award Contest 2020: Heritage work, top-notch performances get Chandigarh best UT award

Chandigarh has been adjudged the best Union territory in the India Smart Cities Award Contest (ISAC, 2020).

The city won the award on the basis of its performances in India Cycles4Change Challenge, ClimateSmart Cities Challenge, Streets4People Challenge, Tulip and DataSmart Cities. It also won an award in the cultural category for its heritage work at the Capitol Complex, which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Chandigarh Smart City Ltd chief executive officer Anindita Mitra received the award from Union minister for housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Hardeep Singh Puri in Surat on Monday.

ISAC was organised under the Smart Cities Mission for the period from August 25, 2020 to February 24, 2021. Pioneering city strategies, projects and ideas were recognised through ISAC on the basis of innovation, impact and replicability and scalability. ISAC 2020 recognised cities, projects and innovative ideas that promoted sustainable development in urban areas in India, and stimulated inclusive, equitable, safe, healthy and collaborative cities.