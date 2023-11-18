India vs Oz: Ludhiana pads up for grand finale with mega screen

With India set to take on Australia in the highly-anticipated Men’s Cricket World Cup final on Sunday, restaurants in the city are preparing for an influx of customers. The 50x20 ft screen installed at Sarabha Nagar market. (MANISH/HT)

Sarabha Nagar Traders’ association decided to screen the clash between two teams on a 50x20 feet outdoor screen installed at the main market. The match will run sans any local advertisements to allow viewers to enjoy the cricket without disruptions.

The restaurants have left no stone unturned in creating a festive mood to attract cricket enthusiasts. Boisterous dhols, merchandise including Team India T-shirts and fluttering flags will adorn the restaurants, with the addition of music adding to the celebratory vibe.

To keep the excitement levels high, restaurants have come up with special menus and discounts, offering cricket-themed dishes and beverages and an array of other activities.

The central draw, however, arranging for a giant screen to telecast the final match. The residents are invited to revel in the immersive experience, with Davinder Singh, secretary of the Sarabha Nagar Traders’ Association, saying they have made all arrangements to ensure a safe and seamless experience for families, women and the elderly.

Local restaurant owners expressed their enthusiasm for the event and voiced their excitement at being part of the sporting fever.

Harjinder Kukreja, a hotelier at Sarabha Nagar Main market, said “We are thrilled to be sharing the experience of watching an incredible match with the public. With the special menus and captivating atmosphere, we’re expecting a full house.”

Gurpreet Singh, a trader, said he arranged a small hall for his family and friends at a restaurant, where they will enjoy the cricket match on a big screen.

