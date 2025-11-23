‘India will remain a social, cultural coalition’

India is a diverse country and will remain a social, regional, cultural and linguistic coalition, journalist and political analyst Shahid Siddiqui said during a discourse on the changing dynamics of Indian politics, with fellow analysts Neerja Chowdhury and Rashid Kidwai, on Day 1 of the 13th Edition of CLF Literati 2025, being organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society(CLS), which kicked off at the Lake Club on Saturday. From left: Journalist and political analyst Shahid Siddiqui, columnist Neerja Chowdhury and senior journalist-political commentator Rashid Kidwai during the session ‘Indian democracy: Evolving politics and public discourse’, on Day 1 of the 13th Edition of CLF Literati, being organised by the Chandigarh Literary Society. (SANJEEV SHARMA/HT)

The session titled ‘Indian democracy: Evolving politics and public discourse’ was moderated by Hindustan Times Executive Editor Ramesh Vinayak.

Chowdhury held an optimistic view, citing how the Bihar elections showed that the power is devolving to backward communities. But she said our democracy continues to face challenges as it evolves.

Chowdhury, who has penned the book, ‘How Prime Ministers Decide’, spoke about how factors such as “vulnerabilities, loneliness and superstition” affect the top-decision makers too.

“Former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao’s tenure has gone down in history as one of “non-decision” in allowing Babri Masjid to be demolished,” she while revealing how Rao once sat before a holy man and asked what will happen to the Babri Masjid. To which, the latter had replied, “I don’t see it there.”

Siddiqui chimed in, “Our leaders are not one dimensional but multidimensional. Difficult situations will come and go, but we will emerge a better nation and society in the times to come.”

On being asked whether the dominance of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is the end of coalition politics, Chowdhury said the BJP will or is already making a serious attempt to occupy a hegemonic space in the country. “Bihar elections have shown the weaknesses of the Opposition, the inadequacy of the India bloc, the Congress and the RJD, which could not come up to scratch. For Nitish Kumar, it was a thank you election,” she said.

Senior journalist-political commentator Kidwai said the recent elections in Bihar, which saw an intense battle, is a reflection of the country’s vibrant political landscape. Asked whether democracy is on a backslide in India, Siddiqui said it’s a global phenomenon. “In India, polarisation is taking place and I believe at the end of the day, India will remain a coalition, politically, socially and culturally. We are so different and diverse in so many ways that no one party can represent the entire country,” he said.

Responding to a question on what happens to the Opposition after the Bihar elections results, Chowdhury said, “The state of the India bloc, which represents the entire Opposition led by 26 parties, doesn’t even have a leader, convener, or an office. They do not have a strategy, what is their narrative, why is there so much lethargy? It seems as if they have given up.”