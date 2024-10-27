India-Canada standoff: Anxious applicants seek clarity on study visa rules

Aspirants were still coming to terms with the tightening of study visa rules in Canada when news of the diplomatic fallout with India hit the headlines. The standoff triggered a flood of queries at immigration consultant firms in Patiala and its adjoining districts for clarity. Canada has been witnessing protests by students in several provinces, seeking relaxation in immigration policies.

“A lot is at stake for students and their families. Both the governments should work on improving their ties in the larger interest,” says Parvati Subramanium, who is the director of a Patiala-based immigration centre.

Jyoti Birdi, who heads another immigration firm, says: “Students have been raising doubts and sharing concerns. The main question is: What happens to their application for a study visa. If diplomatic ties worsen, the future of hundreds of students from Punjab will be in peril.”

An aspirant, Palakdeep Kaur, 26, says: “Friends in Canada say the cost of living is high and there’s a lack of job opportunities. Every second day, we hear of students protesting. I planned to do post-graduation and settle down there, but I’ve dropped the idea. No one knows what new rules might be brought in amid worsening ties.”