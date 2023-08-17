Rescue ops underway in Kangra, 309 more evacuated

Teams of Indian Air Force, army and NDRF personnel on Thursday continued with the rescue operation in flood-hit villages of Kangra district, evacuating 309 people on third day as the water level receded. DRF personnel rescue residents stranded in flood-affected areas of Tiora village in Kangra district. (PTI)

Out of these, 228 people were airlifted and 81 were rescued using boats. More than 30 people were rescued late on Wednesday. A total of 308 people were rescued from Indora and one from Fatehpur.

More than 27 panchayats of Fatehpur and Indora sub divisions were affected after the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) authorities released excess water from the Pong Dam reservoir across the Beas river.

Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said that though most residents had been evacuated, many people are still stranded and calling for help.

“The rescue operation will continue till the last affected person is evacuated,” the DC said.

2,074 rescued over three days

As many as 2,074 people have been evacuated from flood-hit villages over three days since August 15.

As many as 1,652 people were rescued from Indora sub-division alone, out of which 792 were airlifted and 860 were rescued by boats and other means.

In Fatehpur, 422 people have been evacuated. Among them, 175 people were airlifted and 37 were evacuated by boats and 210 using other means.

Jindal said that the administration has set up five relief camps at Badukhar, Fatehpur, Indora, Shekhpura and Nurpur’s Ladrodi.

As many as 325 people have been provided shelter at relief camps and others have gone to stay with their relatives. A total of 214 people are staying at Badukhar camp, 19 at Fatehpur, 64 at Shekhpura and 28 at Ladrodi.

“On Thursday, the administration organised a vaccination campaign at Badukhar relief camp for children and pregnant women. Five children and two women were given vaccine shots,” he said.

60 jawans, 182 NDRF personnel engaged

The rescue operation, which was launched on Tuesday, after rain in the catchment areas of the Beas river led to a record inflow of 7 lakh cusecs of water in the Pong Dam, prompting the BBMB authorities to open the flood gates.

After receiving information about a large number of people stranded in downstream areas, the Kangra administration sought help from army and IAF.

“The Indian Army sent two flood relief columns, comprising 60 personnel, to help in the rescue operation and the IAF deployed two MI-17 helicopters,” Jindal said. He said 182 personnel of NDRF are also engaged in the operation.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, who conducted an aerial survey of the affected areas on Wednesday, promised a special relief package for flood-hit families of Kangra. He also announced increasing the amount of immediate relief from ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh per family.

