Bathinda Military station killings: Accused armyman to undergo lie-detector test on July 10

The Indian army jawan Desai Mohan, who is accused of killing four jawans in the Bathinda military station, will undergo a lie-detector test on July 10. Bathinda military station in Punjab where a firing incident took place on April 12. Four people were killed in the incident, the Army said. (PTI File)

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gulneet Khurana said on Wednesday that the scientific probing will help police in estabilishing the motive behind the brutal murders in the high-security military base.

“Accused’s lie detection test has been planned after attaining a mandatory go-ahead from the local court. He will be taken to the central forensic science laboratory (CFSL), New Delhi, for the polygraph test,” the SSP added.

On April 12, four soldiers — Sagar Banne, Kamlesh R, Santosh Nagaral, and Yogeshkumar J — were shot dead as they slept in their rooms near the officers’ mess.

Five days after the crime, the district police arrested Mohan for allegedly murdering his colleagues. Officials privy to the probe said the investigators have been unable to ascertain on record the accused motive behind killing his colleagues.

“Initially, it was suspected that physical abuse may have triggered the attack. But no material evidence has cropped up so far to buttress the suspicion. Investigators are now trying to verify other possible angles behind the crime,” added the official.

Requesting anonymity, a police functionary said the Bathinda police have strong evidence to prove Mohan’s culpability, including the recovery of an INSAS rifle used in the crime.

“Mohan’s mental health was found good. The crime was not committed in the spur of the moment, as he planned the murders meticulously. Two days before the targeted killings, he first stole the rifle, 20 cartridges and eight bullets of a light machine gun (LMG) to eliminate four gunners from an artillery unit. It is important to know the motive to rule out all other suspicions,” said the official.

