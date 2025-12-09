Search
Tue, Dec 09, 2025
IndiGo ops improve, but 9 flights still cancelled at Chandigarh airport

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Published on: Dec 09, 2025 05:04 am IST

Of the nine cancelled flights, just two were pre-announced, while the remaining last-minute cancellations triggered panic among flyers, many of whom had reached Chandigarh airport early for their scheduled departures

After days of disruption, flight operations at the Chandigarh airport showed signs of improvement on Monday with a majority of Indigo flights operating on schedule. Out of the total 47 Indigo flights, including arrivals and departures, only nine were cancelled throughout Monday. Officials said that while cancellations continued, the number was significantly lower compared to previous days.

Officials of Chandigarh airport said that while cancellations continued, the number was significantly lower compared to previous days. (File)
Of the nine cancelled flights, just two were pre-announced, while the remaining last-minute cancellations triggered panic among flyers, many of whom had reached the airport early for their scheduled departures. Passengers complained of inconvenience and confusion as information on sudden cancellations trickled in close to boarding time.

However, airport authorities maintained that the overall traffic flow remained largely smooth, with most flights departing and arriving on time. In cases where delays occurred, officials said the maximum delay recorded was around 30 minutes, while the remaining delays were only a few minutes. One flight was yet to arrive or depart till the filing of the report.

Northern rly sets up help desk

The northern railways, Ambala division, has set up a special railway help desk at Chandigarh airport to facilitate passenger convenience. Addressing the surge in demand, the Ambala division has begun augmenting capacity by attaching extra coaches to various trains, including the Shatabdi Express.

