IndiGo trouble: 18 flights cancelled, 24 delayed at Chandigarh airport on Day 5

Despite IndiGo having pre-announced the cancellation of 10 flights from Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport, Mohali, on Saturday, last-minute changes and additional cancellations of eight flights continued to cause chaos for commuters. Passengers complained of being stuck for hours, demanding refunds and even struggling to retrieve their luggage. As per airport authorities, out of the total 49 IndiGo flights scheduled for the day, including 22 arrivals and 27 departures, 18 flights were cancelled – eight inbound and 10 outbound. (HT File)

Another 24 flights –10 arrivals and 14 departures – faced delays, causing long waiting hours for travellers. Seven flights, however, operated on its scheduled time.

Hassled passengers, meanwhile, shared their ordeal. SK Singh, who serves in the Indian Air Force, said his flight to Chennai on December 4 was cancelled after check-in, and he is still struggling to recover his baggage. “Luggage was taken and check-in was done but then the flight got cancelled. They haven’t returned the luggage yet. I come daily but am still not getting it back,” he said.

Another passenger, Suresh Gupta, expressed anger over long delays. “I have experienced 30 hours of delay at Chandigarh airport in this cold winter,” he said, calling the situation a “fiasco”.

‘Situation improving’

As per airport authorities, the situation is now improving gradually as four IndiGo flights, scheduled for Hyderabad, Chennai, Patna and Jaipur departed on its scheduled time. Besides, only two or three flights got delayed departure as of 12 pm.

Airport CEO Ajay Verma said, “With seven flights arriving and departing on time, we are seeing an improvement in the situation. Looking at the cancellations, Saturday was much better than the previous day when 34 cancellations were seen.”

No visible increase at railway station, say officials

Panchkula: Amid the flight disruptions, the Chandigarh railway station hasn’t seen any visible rise in passenger count. A senior railway official, however, said that the Northern Railways has still taken measures for passenger convenience, including adding one additional AC Chair Car coach to the daily Shatabdi Express, a crucial link between Chandigarh and New Delhi.

The Railways has stated that while the current situation does not require further additions, more coaches can be added based on demand. The official also clarified that the Vande Bharat Express has not received extra coaches, as adding a single coach is not feasible for that service.

In view of the flight disruptions, other augmentations have been made: the Jammu Rajdhani Express has one additional AC 3 Tier coach from Jammu Tawi till December 12 and from New Delhi till December 11. Similarly, the Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express has one additional AC 3 Tier coach from New Delhi till December 11 and from Dibrugarh till December 13. One additional AC Chair Car coach has been added to the Amritsar Swarna Jayanti Shatabdi Express till December 7.