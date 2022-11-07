Industrial Area Phase 3: Chandigarh admn to auction 30 plots

Working on further development of Industrial Area’s Phase 3, the UT Estate Office has prepared a list of 30 industrial plots that will be auctioned soon.

A senior official of the UT Estate Office said, “These plots are located in Phase 3, Industrial Area. These will be auctioned to invite more industry and increase industrial activity in the city.”

He added that details about the plots’ reserve price and auction date will be decided soon.

Three industrial areas were earmarked for industries in Chandigarh. The first phase has been developed on 776.14 acres, while Phase 2 has come up over an area of ​​486 acres.

According to the industries department of the UT administration, Phases 1 and 2 have been completely developed, while Phase 3 is coming up on an area of 153 acres.

In February last year, UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit had approved the sale of unsold leasehold industrial, residential, commercial and institutional properties on freehold basis, a move aimed at unlocking crores of revenue for the administration by eliciting more buyers and improving ease of doing business in the city.