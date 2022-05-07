Industrial park at Mattewara Forest: PAC members raise concerns over sustainability of proposed site
Additional secretary of the Union ministry of textiles, Vijoy Kumar Singh, on Friday visited the proposed site for the industrial park at Mattewara Forest to assess its sustainability
This industrial park is among 13 similar projects across India which are being assessed, out of which seven will be selected under PM Mitra Scheme for development as mega textile parks.
Also, members of the Public Action Committee (PAC) for Sutlej and Mattewara, Kapil Dev, Kuldeep Singh Khaira and Jaskirat Singh met Singh at the site and submitted a representation to explain reasons for the unsuitability of the location for the industrial purpose. Singh assured them that environmental concerns will be evaluated as part of the selection process.
Ludhiana deputy commissioner also met the PAC members to listen to their concerns and received the representation on behalf of the additional secretary.
Kapil Arora of PAC said, “We will send all relevant documents, including NGT orders, to the ministry so that they can understand the environmental concerns about flood plain, Sutlej river, drinking water, Mattewara forest and bio-diversity in the area which make the site unsustainable for such a mega project.”
-
Pedestrian killed in Panchkula hit-and-run
A pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on Thursday night. The victim, Arun Abrol, lived in Sector 11, Panchkula, and worked for a private company in Barwala. His brother-in-law Sanjay Nagrath told the police that after returning to Panchkula from work on Thursday night, Arun was crossing the Kalka-Zirakpur highway on foot, when an unidentified vehicle hit him and sped away. Police have booked the unidentified driver.
-
Employer among 3 held for raping teen
A 15-year-old girl was allegedly drugged and gang-raped by three men, including her 40-year-old employer, on the night of May 4 at a factory in DSIIDC Narela in outer Delhi, where she worked, police said on Friday. The arrested men were identified as Narender, the girl's employer, and two factory workers, Mohit, 22, and Parvinder, 37.
-
Posing as customer, swindler dupes Audi dealership of ₹10k in Chandigarh
Police's cybercrime investigation cell arrested a commerce graduate, who after suffering losses in business, took to stealing from automobile agencies' by targeting their sales representatives. The complainant Arvind Rana of Sector 15, Panchkula, working for Audi in Chandigarh was duped of ₹10,000 of the dealership's money through an online transaction by the accused posing as a customer looking to purchase an Audi A6.
-
Ludhiana | 6 arrested for ₹32-lakh Kesar Ganj Mandi robbery
Twenty-eight days after an oil trader was robbed of ₹32 lakh at gunpoint in Kesar Ganj Mandi, police on Saturday arrested six people, including the main conspirator who worked at the market and knew that large amounts of cash were kept at the shop. The arrested accused include Chandan Bind, the main conspirator, and two of his accomplices Suraj Rajbhar and Arif Ali.
-
UDISE Survey: Ludhiana schools directed to submit details by May 15
The management information system (MIS) wing of the district education office, Ludhiana, has asked all schools, including government, aided, private and central ones to submit their details for the Unified District Information System survey 2021-22 by May 15. The survey is conducted by the ministry of education, government of India, to collect information on schools' infrastructure, profile, enrolments, teachers, examination results, etc through an online questionnaire or form.
