Industries fleeing Haryana due to BJP’s flawed policies: Hooda

Former chief minister and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Monday alleged that industries are fleeing Haryana due to BJP government’s flawed policies. Hooda claimed that according to government data, as many as 1,446 factories have either shut down or relocated since 2018-19 in Haryana. Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that according to the Union government’s Social Progress Index (SPI), Haryana—with a score of 33 points—has emerged as the most unsafe state in the country. (HT File)

Addressing media persons here, Hooda accused the Nayab Singh Saini-led BJP government in Haryana, of pushing the state backward in every sector. He said that according to the Union government’s Social Progress Index (SPI), Haryana—with a score of 33 points—has emerged as the most unsafe state in the country.

The SPI is a comprehensive framework that measures a society’s well-being and quality of life based on social and environmental outcomes rather than economic factors.

“As per the same report, Haryana Police’s ranking has reduced to 14th spot from 8th in the last five years. The National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report says that cases of corruption have surged by 187% in the last three years, pushing the state to 6th position in terms of corruption,” the LoP added.

Hooda said that no university in Haryana is ranked among 100 top universities in the country according to the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) rankings released by the Union ministry of education. “In the happiness Index, Haryana ranks at 16th place in the country. As per the State on Performance Based Indicators’ report (2025-26), published by the Union ministry of rural development, Haryana stands at the 11th position.

Citing a report by the Union ministry of agriculture and farmers’ welfare, the LoP said that the report shows that Haryana ranks fourth in the country regarding farmer indebtedness, with an average debt burden of ₹1,82,922 per farming family.

Hooda stated that the intermittent, unseasonal rains witnessed recently had caused severe damage to the wheat and mustard crops. “The government should conduct a special ‘girdawari’ (crop damage assessment) and provide compensation to the farmers,” the LoP added.