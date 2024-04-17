Inebriated youth falls off sixth floor of Zirakpur housing society, dies

A 21-year-old youth died after falling off the sixth floor of Penta Homes Society in Zirakpur in an inebriated state on Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Simran Singh Dhillon, hailing from Muktsar, said Zirakpur police. (iStock)

The deceased was identified as Simran Singh Dhillon, hailing from Muktsar.

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

According to police, the deceased, a budding cricketer, was in the building to attend a friend’s birthday party. “They had drinks and celebrated the whole night. Around 6 am, while standing near the balcony on the sixth floor, Dhillon lost his balance and fell off. He was rushed to a local hospital, but he succumbed to head injuries,” an investigator said, adding that the police were informed in the afternoon.

Police reached the society, checked the CCTV cameras and questioned the deceased’s friends. Police have ruled out foul play and initiated inquest proceedings in the case at the Zirakpur police station. The body was handed over to the family post autopsy.