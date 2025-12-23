Infighting, leadership void has put Punjab BJP on backfoot

With almost a year left for the Punjab assembly polls scheduled for early 2027, the state unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) appears to be grappling with internal discord and uncertainty over leadership at the helm. Punjab ex-CM Amarinder Singh had also recently stated publicly that he was not being consulted on important party matters.

One of the major reasons cited for the prevailing confusion is the absence of a Punjab BJP affairs in-charge, someone who can act as a link between the state unit and the BJP central leadership, understands the state’s dynamics, and can manage to join the bickering factions, one led by old guards and the others who have joined the party in recent years.

Following the death of senior BJP leader and then Punjab affairs in-charge Vijay Rupani in an Air India plane crash on June 12, the party is yet to appoint his successor, even after nearly six months.

Moreover, despite Pathankot MLA Ashwani Sharma’s elevation as the Punjab unit’s working president and present chief Sunil Jakhar’s reluctance to continue at the helm of affairs, the saffron party remains undecided on the leadership.

State BJP co-incharge Narendra Raina, an MLA from Jammu, has been holding meetings with the party rank and file, however, people privy to the situation say that since he remains occupied with assignments related to his home state, he hardly gets anytime for the Punjab unit.

“The lack of clarity over who is heading the state unit has severely affected the party’s functioning. The present chief, Jakhar, reportedly resigned a few months ago. But his resignation is yet to be accepted. He has been skipping crucial organisational meetings. He, though, has been at the forefront of attacking political opponents through press conferences but has largely stayed away from the decision-making process,” a senior party leader and a former minister said, pleading anonymity.

His would be successor, Sharma, a homegrown leader, is also still not being allowed to call shots within the organisation, the leader added.

“The party is yet to clearly define Sharma’s role. Though Sharma at times tried to assert himself in organisational decisions, his strained relationship with state organisational secretary Manthri Shrinivasulu has further complicated matters,” the leader quoted above added.

The rivalry at the top has also allegedly stalled the appointment of district unit presidents — a crucial exercise ahead of the 2027 polls — with around 16 district presidents yet to be appointed out of a total of 35 organisational districts.

A former minister added that the leadership vacuum has reportedly led to delays in key organisational decisions and a lack of direction for the state unit.

In the Tarn Taran assembly byelection, the party failed to impress the electorate, managing only 6,229 votes. The recently concluded rural body polls also saw the party fail to gain any traction.

Punjab ex-CM Amarinder Singh had also recently stated publicly that he was not being consulted on important party matters. “The lack of consultation and clear leadership has demoralised cadres and weakened the party’s ability to counter both the ruling Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress in the state,” admitted a close aide of Amarinder Singh who is now in the BJP.

Jakhar said that the party’s motive is not to get votes but win people’s confidence.

“BJP is not working in Punjab to get votes, but we are here to win hearts. Whatever we need to do best to win over the confidence of Punjabis, the BJP will do that,” Jakhar said.