Influencer Orry, 7 others booked for consuming alcohol near Vaishno Devi Shrine

Social media influencer Orhan Awatramani, also known as Orry, was booked along with seven others for allegedly consuming alcohol at a hotel near the Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, police said on Monday. The case was registered under section 223 (disobeying orders given by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). (HT file photo)

The Katra police station received a complaint on March 15 about some guests at a hotel in Katra allegedly consuming alcohol. A first-information report (FIR) was then registered against the eight accused for ‘violating the rule of the land’ and “disrespecting the sentiments of people,” Jammu & Kashmir Police said in a statement.

“On March 15, guests, including Orhan Awatramani (Orry), Darshan Singh, Parth Raina, Ritick Singh, Rashi Dutta, Rakshita Bhogal, Shagun Kohli and Anastasila Arzamaskina, consumed alcohol in the hotel premises despite being told alcohol and non-veg diet is not allowed inside Cottage Suite as is strictly prohibited at such a divine Mata Vaishno Devi pilgrimage place,” the statement said.

The case was registered under section 223 (disobeying orders given by a public servant) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

To be sure, the sale and possession of alcohol and non-vegetarian food in Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Reasi district is prohibited within 15km radius of Katra town. The ban is imposed by district commissioner.

“Katra is a holy town and according to a notification by the sub-divisional magistrate, alcohol consumption and sale is prohibited in the town... Taking cognisance of this notification, we have registered a complaint and started an investigation,” Reasi senior superintendent of police (SSP) Paramvir Singh said.

BJP seeks strict action

In the wake of the incident, BJP legislators have called for strict action against the accused. “Katra is a holy town... There is a strict law that alcohol and meat consumption cannot be consumed in that jurisdiction,” party MLA Balwant Singh Mankotia said.

“We demand strict and exemplary action against him so that others desist from indulging in such practices,” he added.

should conduct the strictest action against him so that a loud and clear message reaches all the pilgrims, that they should come here to visit the temple with purity and not consume alcohol and meat in this town.”

BJP MLA DK Manyal echoed Mankotia’s sentiments and said if a celebrity does such acts, then others, especially youngsters, get influenced by them.