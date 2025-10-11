Influencer’s murder case trial to begin on Oct 23

Four months after the murder of the social media influencer, Kanchan Kumari, 30, popularly known as Kamal Kaur Bhabhi, a trial against two vigilantes is all set to commence from October 23. The social media influencer was found dead inside her car at the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital on June 11 this year (HT Photo)

Hearing the matter on October 9, the Bathinda additional district and sessions judge (ADSJ), Deepika Singh, who was a duty magistrate, issued production warrants for the accused, Jaspreet Singh and Nimratjit Singh, both nihangs, for arguments on the charges at the next hearing.

In the order released on Friday, the ADSJ directed the jail authorities to produce the accused via a video conference (VC). Jaspreet and Nimratjit are in judicial custody. Earlier, on September 25, the court of the additional chief judicial magistrate (ACJM) had committed the case to the sessions court.

The social media influencer was found dead inside her car at the parking lot of Adesh Medical College and Hospital in Bhucho, Bathinda, on June 11 this year.

Police arrested Jaspreet and Nimratjit based on digital evidence. But three other accused in the crime, including the alleged mastermind, a 30-year-old Sikh radical, Amritpal Singh Mehron, his associate Ranjit Singh of Taran Tarn, and an unidentified person, are still at large.

Within hours of the crime, Mehron boarded a flight to the UAE from Amritsar. According to police, the murder took place on the night of June 9-10 when Mehron, along with Jaspreet and Nimratjit, allegedly strangled Kanchan in her car.

They later dumped her body in the parking lot of the private medical college on the Patiala-Fazilka national highway.

The victim’s body was discovered on the evening of June 11, and the police termed the crime as ‘unauthorised moral policing.’

The Bathinda district police authorities had submitted a formal request for a ‘blue notice’ on June 20 to track and extradite Mehron.

Soon after the murder, Mehron travelled from Bathinda to the international airport in Amritsar with Ranjit Singh of Taran Tarn and an unidentified person.

A lookout circular (LoC) was issued against Ranjit to ensure he does not flee the country.